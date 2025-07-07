10 majestic pictures from Kynren as huge outdoor spectacle returns

Huge outdoor spectacle Kynren has returned for the summer 2025 season.

Back at the sprawling 7.5acre stage in Bishop Auckland, County Durham, the production is regarded as one of the UK’s must-see live action shows.

Immersing audiences in 2,000 years of history, myth, and legend, it follows the story of Young Arthur on his quest through time to discover the story of us.

It features 29 dramatic scenes including the might of the Roman Empire, Boudicca’s doomed rebellion, Viking invasions, knights jousting for glory, and the grandeur of Queen Victoria’s Diamond Jubilee.

The 90-minute show is running on Saturdays throughout the summer - here’s some highlights of the action-packed time travelling you can expect to see at the North East attraction.

The evening concludes with a breathtaking fireworks finale.

1. Show stopper

The evening concludes with a breathtaking fireworks finale. | North News & Pictures Ltd

Spectacular jousting and horse stunts provide thrilling moments in the show.

2. A real spectacle

Spectacular jousting and horse stunts provide thrilling moments in the show. | North News & Pictures Ltd

Kynren runs Saturdays from 19 July to 13 September 2025.

3. Summer fun

Kynren runs Saturdays from 19 July to 13 September 2025. | North News & Pictures Ltd

Kynren’s 1,000-strong volunteer cast and crew are at the heart of bringing 2,000 years of history to life.

4. Team effort

Kynren’s 1,000-strong volunteer cast and crew are at the heart of bringing 2,000 years of history to life. | North News & Pictures Ltd

