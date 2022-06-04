Loading...
Fun in the sun to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee at Seaham Park Cricket Club.

10 great pictures of Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations at Seaham Park Cricket Club

Just look at all these happy faces.

By Ross Robertson
Saturday, 4th June 2022, 4:25 pm

Our photographer Frank Reid captured the magic as friends and families had fun in the sun at Seaham Park Cricket Club on Friday, June 3, celebrating the Queen’s 70 years.

1. Stuart and Ava Anderson with Cairen Cowans at the Queens Jubilee celebrations at Seaham Cricket Club. Picture by FRANk REID

Stuart and Ava Anderson with Cairen Cowans at the Queen's Jubilee celebrations at Seaham Cricket Club.

Photo: Frank Reid

Queen's Jubilee celebrations at Seaham Cricket Club.

The Robinson family have a family photograph taken while enjoying a nice family day at the Queen's Jubilee celebrations at Seaham Cricket Club.

Photo: Frank Reid

Queen's Jubilee celebrations at Seaham Cricket Club.

Queen's Jubilee celebrations at Seaham Cricket Club.

Photo: Frank Reid

Queen's Jubilee celebrations at Seaham Cricket Club.

Queen's Jubilee celebrations at Seaham Cricket Club.

Photo: Frank Reid

