These are all the best TV shows to catch up on from this week

Carpool Karaoke sees James Corden joined by Celine Dion as the pair belt out some hits in Las Vegas (Photo: YouTube)

A number of popular shows made their return to screens this week, so if you are looking to catch up, here are a few not to be missed.

Catch up TV

The Crystal Maze is back with a brand new series starring a host of celebrity contestants (Photo: Channel 4)

Carpool Karaoke – Sky One

The popular series - which sees James Corden belt out some hits with string of celebrity faces while on the road - returned to Sky One with a special episode.

Swapping the UK for the sunny climes of Las Vegas, Corden was joined by singing sensation Celine Dion for a drive around Sin City, as the pair belted out some of her greatest hits.

The show was rounded off with a Titanic-inspired performance of Dion's track My Heart Will Go On on a boat in the Bellagio Fountains - undoubtedly the crowning moment of the episode.

Celebrity Gogglebox - Channel 4

Rather than the Gogglebox regulars, a string of famous faces tried their hand at being armchair critics in the first of a brand new series of celebrity specials.

The episode saw the likes of Denise van Outen, Rylan-Clark Neal, Little Mix, Chris Eubank and Nick Grimshaw dish their opinion on some of the week's biggest and best shows on telly.

The second installment aired yesterday (21 June), featuring Emily Atack, Kelly Osbourne, Rachel Riley and Oti Mabuse, among others.

An Idiot Abroad - Sky One

The hit travel documentary series made its return to telly this week, following the journey of reluctant traveller Karl Pilkington as he heads off to visit the Seven Wonders of the World.

The first episode saw Pilkington head to the Far East to take in the delights of China and cast his famously blunt verdint on the The Great Wall - although the impressive sight didn't quite live up to expectations.

Later episodes in the series will see Pilkington head to the remaining Wonders, including the Taj Mahal, Christ the Redeemer and the Great Pyramids.

Crystal Maze - Channel 4

Back with a brand new series starring a host of celebrity contestants, the popular game show returned with some interesting new tweaks to its original format.

Along with a new themed area - the East Asia-influenced 'Eastern Zone' - celebs now also have the chance to 'supersize' one crystal collected during the games, giving them more time inside The Crystal Dome at the centre of the maze.