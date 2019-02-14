Your chance to win four pairs of tickets to four top shows at Sunderland Empire

A host of one-night spectaculars are set to take centre stage at the Sunderland Empire over the coming weeks and four lucky readers could be there for free in our competition to give away a pair of tickets for four shows.

First up, Halfway to Paradise – The Billy Fury Story (February 25) is a spectacular two-hour show telling the story of Billy Fury, Britain’s legendary Rock ‘n’ Roller, featuring the original members of his band Fury’s Tornados and the golden voice of Colin Gold.

Halfway to Paradise: The Billy Fury Story

The band toured extensively with Billy throughout the 70s, until his untimely death in 1983.

Relive his timeless hits, Last Night Was Made For Love, I Will, Jealousy and Halfway to Paradise.

The show includes giant screen footage of the band live on stage with Billy Fury and Colin Gold’s portrayal of Billy brings his music to life once more.

Prepare for a fantastic Rock Show when Circus of Horrors (February 27) hits the stage with amazing light effects and set combined with an amalgamation of bizarre, daredevil and astounding circus acts, accompanied by a rock ‘n’ roll soundscape of mainly original songs and performed with a forked tongue firmly in each cheek.

Circus of Horrors

Circus of Horrors is touring throughout the world with a new show, featuring sword swallowers, women swinging around the auditorium from her hair, demon dwarfs, strong man, whirlwind acrobats, flaming limbo, aerialists, knife throwing and more. Age advisory 16-plus.

Next month, Yamato: the Drummers of Japan will return to the UK following their hugely successful 2017 tour, with a date at Sunderland Empire (March 8).

Yamato will bring their unique style of performance back to Britain where audiences across the country can experience Yamato’s innovative style; combining traditional Taiko drumming with spectacle and athleticism.

Last, but not least, get ready to go loco Down in Acapulco with the Motown show The Greatest Hits of Motown – How Sweet It Is (March 10).

How Sweet It Is

You’ll be dancing on the ceiling, as songs from legendary artistes such as Lionel Richie, The Temptations, Stevie Wonder, The Four Tops, Smokey Robinson, Marvin Gaye, The Jackson Five, The Isley Brothers, Edwin Starr and many more are recreated for the ultimate Motown experience.

•Tickets for all shows are available in person at the Box Office on High Street West, from the Ticket Centre on 0844 871 3022* or online at www.ATGtickets.com/Sunderland*

*Calls cost 7p per minute plus your phone company’s access charge.

Booking and transaction fees may apply.

•To be in with a chance of winning tickets to one of these four shows return the token in today’s paper, along with your name and full contact details to Katy Wheeler, Empire Competition, JPI Media, 2nd floor, Alexander House, 1 Mandarin Road, Rainton Bridge, Sunderland, DH5 5RA.

Make sure to include your choice of show in your entry. Usual JPI Media competition rules apply. More at https://www.jpimedia.co.uk/competition-prize-draw-terms-and-conditions.

Tickets are non-transferable and no monetary value will be given. You only need one token to enter.