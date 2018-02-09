Win: Tickets to Thriller Live at Sunderland Empire

Thriller Live is moonwalking to Wearside next week - and you could be there for free.

The hit show celebrates the career of the world’s greatest entertainer, Michael Jackson, and is set to thrill Sunderland Empire audiences from February 15-17.

It’s now in its record breaking 10th year, after opening in the Lyric Theatre in London on January 2 2009 to rave reviews.

Since then, Thriller Live has celebrated its ninth birthday in the West End, embarked on a world tour and a sell-out UK arena tour, played over 5000 shows globally to over four million fans, visited over 30 countries and entered the West End record books by becoming the longest running show in the Lyric Theatre’s 125 year history .

The show has also just become the 15th longest running musical in West End history.

American star Britt Quentin is the lead vocalist and resident director of the West End show and on the tour and has performed in 2,320 performances of Thriller Live over the past six years.

Thriller Live takes you on a visual and audio journey through the magic of Michael’s 45 year musical history, with two hours of hits including: I Want You Back, ABC, Can You Feel It, Smooth Criminal, Beat It, Billie Jean, Dirty Diana, Bad, Rock With You, They Don’t Care About Us, Dangerous and Thriller.

To be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets to opening night on February 15 at 7.30pm answer this question: what was the name of the band Michael rose to fame in with his brothers?

Email your answer to Katy.Wheeler@jpress.co.uk by 9am on Monday, February 12.