Win tickets to Cirque Du Soleil at Newcastle Arena

The new Cirque Du Soleil show begins its UK arena tour this week and to celebrate we’ve got two pairs of tickets to give away for opening night at the Metro Radio Arena leg of the tour.

OVO will somersault into the arena from August 29 to September 2 with a show that celebrates nature and co-existence, which is aimed at all the family.

The cast of OVO is comprised of 50 performing artists from 17 countries specialising in many acrobatic acts.

This includes Alanna Baker from the United Kingdom who plays the role of the Black Spider in the show.

Following on from its UK debut in London in January, where OVO officially became the highest-selling Cirque du Soleil performance run to visit the city, the arena tour starts in Liverpool this week.

Tickets for all dates are available from www.livenation.co.uk

To be in with a chance of winning one of two pairs of tickets to the show at 8pm on August 29, collect the tokens in the paper today and tomorrow and return them to OVO Competition, Katy Wheeler, Johnston Press North East, 2nd Floor, Alexander House, 1 Mandarin Road, Rainton Bridge Business Park, Houghton, Sunderland, DH4 5RA.