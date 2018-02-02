Win: family ticket to Teletubbies Live

The world-famous Teletubbies are to star in their first-ever live theatre show, Big Hugs, created especially for the younger audience, and we have a family ticket to giveaway to one lucky reader.

Teletubbies Live will be playing six performances at Newcastle Theatre Royal on Saturday, February 10, and Sunday, February 11, and one lucky family will be able to join in the fun at the opening show.

Teletubbies

Join Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po in a captivating stage show full of love, laughter, music and Big Hugs, as they explore the magical world of Teletubbyland.

Look out for the Tubby Phone, Noo-Noo and Sun Baby in a fun, bright and safe world, which captures young children’s imaginations and encourages them to explore the world around them.

Young audiences will have the opportunity to join in and enjoy popular features from the TV series along with brand new songs by Bafta award-winning composer Mani Svavarsson.

Teletubbies Live has been created and adapted for the stage by Richard Lewis, who has also created and directed the hugely successful Peppa Pig Live shows. The show is produced by leading children’s theatre team, Fiery Light, in collaboration with licensor DHX Brands.

Featuring full-sized Teletubbies characters, bright colours, puppetry, movement, songs and actions, Teletubbies Live is the perfect show for introducing young children to the fun and magic of theatre.

The prize of one family ticket (four tickets in total, one of whom must be an adult over the age of 18) is valid for the 10am performance of Teletubbies Live on Saturday, February 10, at Newcastle Theatre Royal. The prize is non-transferable, no cash alternative is available and only valid for the above performance.

•Teletubbies Live tickets are priced £13.50 and can be purchased at www.theatreroyal.co.uk or from the Theatre Royal Box Office on 08448 11 21 21 (calls cost 7ppm plus your phone company’s access charge).

•To be in with a chance of winning the family ticket, answer this question: how many Teletubbies are there? Email your answer and contact details to Katy.Wheeler@jpress.co.uk. Closing date: February 7.