The cast of Thriller Live moonwalk into Sunderland

The cast of Thriller Live have moonwalked into Sunderland - and they Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin’.

Ahead of opening night at Sunderland Empire, lead singers Britt Quentin, Adriana Louise and Eddy Lima brought a flavour of Michael Jackson’s famous dance moves to High Street West.

Thriller the musical arrives at Sunderland Empire Theatre From left Britt Quentin, Eddy Lima and Ina Seidou

Celebrating the music of a legend, Thriller Live has just celebrated its ninth birthday in the West End, and has embarked on a world tour and a sell-out UK arena tour, and played over 5000 shows globally to over four million fans.

American star Britt Quentin is the lead vocalist and resident director of the West End show and on the tour and has performed in 2,320 performances of Thriller Live over the past six years.

Running until Saturday, the show covers 45 years of music history, with hits including: I Want You Back, ABC, Can You Feel It, Off The Wall, The Way You Make Me Feel, Smooth Criminal, Beat It, Billie Jean, Dirty Diana, Bad, Rock With You, They Don’t Care About Us, Dangerous and Thriller.

