Sunderland pub to host play about maligned SAFC player David Corner

An award-winning show about Sunderland AFC returns to Wearside next month.

After its successful sell-out run last September, Jeff Brown’s one man play Cornered is set to return to The Peacock, off Keel Square in April.

The show, which starred Steve Arnott as ex-SAFC player David Corner, featured in the North East Theatre Guide’s Best of 2017 list, in their ‘Proud to be in the North East’ award.

Arnott will be returning to the role again this year to tell the story of Dave Corner’s fateful day in 1985 playing in the Milk Cup final at Wembley and what happened to him afterwards – while trying to see the ball out of play near the corner flag he allowed a Norwich player to steal possession and set up the only goal of the game.

The story comes from BBC Look North presenter Jeff’s interviews with Dave over the years as a sports journalist.

Jeff said: “The play itself is an attempt to explain what life’s been like for the man himself in the intervening 32 years, and if not to excuse the momentary lapse which led to Norwich City’s winner, then maybe to attempt a rehabilitation.

“Not that sympathy or forgiveness is something Davey himself has actively sought. Having spent a fair amount of time in his company, since first pitching to him the idea of a play based around his story, I can honestly say you’d struggle to find a more honest, cheerful, down-to-earth guy. Certainly not among the current football fraternity.”

As it proved so popular – and with many people unable to get tickets first time round – Cranked Anvil have revived the show, this time at The Peacock’s function room from April 12-14 at 7pm.

Paul Scott, general manager of the venue, said: “The Peacock is quickly turning into an iconic and sought-after entertainment venue here in Sunderland, in the centre of the MAC Quarter.

“We’re delighted to have Cranked Anvil back with us again with this brilliant play based around SAFC.”

l Tickets for Cornered at The Peacock are £20 from www.crankedanvil.co.uk. The night’s entertainment also includes a Q&A with Jeff Brown and David Corner, a stand-up set from Sunderland comic David Callaghan, as well as a pie and pea supper.