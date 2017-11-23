Spectacular Fireflight performance launches Sunderland’s Fire Station development

An outdoor performance which fused pyrotechnics with fire, folk lore and contemporary dance launched Sunderland’s Fire Station arts hub to spectacular effect.

Acclaimed outdoor theatre company Periplum staged a free, ticketed performance in the car park to the side of The Fire Station in High Street West to mark the official opening of the £3.5million development.

Fireflight in the car park at the side of The Fire Station

Although The Engine Room bar and bistro opened its doors earlier this month, the launch night marked the opening of the development in its entirety, which includes Dance City studios, Live Theatre rehearsal space and a heritage centre.

The Fireflight performance, which concluded with fireworks at the front of the station, has been months in the making and included hundreds of local people who helped bring to life a re-imagining of The Lambton Worm.

The £120,000 performance was co-commissioned by the Cultural Spring and Sunderland Music, Arts and Culture (MAC) Trust and is the kind of live spectacle Sunderland could expect should it be named UK City of Culture 2021.

About 1,000 people attended the carpark performance with thousands more watching the firework finale, which took place following the Christmas light switch on in nearby Keel Square.

