Sing-a-long-a The Greatest Showman to be staged in Sunderland

Get ready to rewrite the stars as Sing-a-Long-a The Greatest Showman heads to Sunderland Empire.

The sing-a-long version of the hit film will be at the theatre on Sunday, March 17, for two performances at 2pm and 7pm.

The movie screening, with lyrics on the screen, is being staged by Sing-a-Long-a Productions, producers of Sing-a-Long-a Sound of Music and Sing-a-Long-a Grease.

The live host will teach everyone a unique set of dance moves, show you how to use the interactive prop bags, and also get you to practice your cheers, your boos and even a few wolf whistles. Fancy dress is strongly encouraged and full audience participation essential.

There will also be a Greatest Showman Master Class, a themed pre-show vocal and dance workshops inspired by the Greatest Showman.

The workshop starts at 9.30am and tickets cost £10 per person. The workshop will be held at Sunderland Empire and delivered by the Creative Learning and Community Partnerships team of practitioners.

Activities are suitable for five to 11-year-olds and 12 – 16 year olds, with places limited in each group.

You do not need a ticket to the show to take part but please be aware that tickets for this event do not include show entry. Questions about the workshop should be directed to sunderlandeducation@theambassadors.com

•Tickets for both events available from the Sunderland Empire Box Office on High Street West, via the ticket centre 0844 871 3022* or www.ATGtickets.com/Sunderland *calls cost up to 7p per minute plus standard network charges.