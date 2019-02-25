Michael Jackson tribute show will moonwalk its way to Sunderland

Michael Jackson fans are set to be thrilled when a top tribute show comes to Sunderland Empire.

It’s been announced that Michael starring Ben will play the theatre on Wednesday, September 18.

2019 marks 10 years since the death of Michael Jackson and Ben Bowman is embarking on a UK tour with more than 50 dates – including a show at the London Palladium – celebrating the life and work of arguably one of the most popular and influential entertainers in the world.

Ben was just eight-years-old when he saw his musical hero live in concert. Already a devoted fan, the experience was to seal his fate as he embarked on a life-long career as a tribute artist to the star.

He said: “I was always enchanted by how people reacted to Michael, the way they screamed and became hysterical. I love that we, as a team, are able to provoke that kind of reaction from a crowd. I love the screaming crying girls. They’re my favourite.

“I feel so honoured to have been able to use my talent here on earth to channel Michael’s legacy and I will do it for as long as I possibly can in homage to him making me the person I am today.”

•Tickets on sale 10am on Friday, March 1 from www.cuffeandtaylor.com