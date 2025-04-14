Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Back in October Sugababes announced their UK and European arena tour and now, with new music also released, it is Newcastle’s turn to party.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The trio are heading back out on the road in the UK for just the second time since 2013 and after a City Hall show in Newcastle back in 2022, they have returned to arenas.

This week the girl group head to Tyneside and we have everything you need to know about the show.

Mutya Buena, Siobhán Donaghy and Keisha Buchanan of the Sugababes. | Getty Images

When are the Sugababes in Newcastle?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The trio will be performing in the North East on Wednesday, April 16. This will be the sixth night of the tour after shows in Leeds, London, Manchester, Birmingham and Cardiff.

What are the times for The Sugababes in Newcastle?

The venue’s website claims doors for the event will open at 6:30pm with the show starting at 7:20pm. Previous dates have seen the headline set begin just before 9pm.

Who is supporting The Sugababes on their UK tour?

Support sets will come from Rose Gray and Luna. Gray is a singer-songwriter from Haringey who released her debut album in January while Luna is maybe best known as Poland’s Eurovision representative in 2024. She also released an album earlier this year.

Are tickets still available for Sugababes in Newcastle?

Both seated and standing options remain available to anyone without tickets for the gig. Standing tickets cost £54.25 while seated options start at £40.25.

Where to park for Newcastle’s Utilita Arena?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are 600 official car parking places to the rear of the arena which can be reached either by Arena Way or Railway Terrace to the east.

If this car park is full, the arena recommends gig goes use the NCP car park next to the Arena, with its entrance on Redheugh Bridge Road.

Other car parks around the arena include Arena Square Car Park on Ord Street and the Times Square Car Park which can be accessed from Railway Street.

What is the Sugababes setlist for their current UK tour?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Based on previous nights, fans heading to Newcastle can expect something similar to the following:

Overload

Hole In The Head

In The Middle

Red Dress

Ugly

No Regrets

Shape

Run For Cover/Lush Life/One Touch

Weeds

Too Lost in You

Stronger

Flowers

Round Round

Jungle

Freak Like Me

Push The Button

About You Now

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.