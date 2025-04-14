The Sugababes at Newcastle's Utilita Arena: Times, ticket information, parking and more
The trio are heading back out on the road in the UK for just the second time since 2013 and after a City Hall show in Newcastle back in 2022, they have returned to arenas.
This week the girl group head to Tyneside and we have everything you need to know about the show.
When are the Sugababes in Newcastle?
The trio will be performing in the North East on Wednesday, April 16. This will be the sixth night of the tour after shows in Leeds, London, Manchester, Birmingham and Cardiff.
What are the times for The Sugababes in Newcastle?
The venue’s website claims doors for the event will open at 6:30pm with the show starting at 7:20pm. Previous dates have seen the headline set begin just before 9pm.
Who is supporting The Sugababes on their UK tour?
Support sets will come from Rose Gray and Luna. Gray is a singer-songwriter from Haringey who released her debut album in January while Luna is maybe best known as Poland’s Eurovision representative in 2024. She also released an album earlier this year.
Are tickets still available for Sugababes in Newcastle?
Both seated and standing options remain available to anyone without tickets for the gig. Standing tickets cost £54.25 while seated options start at £40.25.
Where to park for Newcastle’s Utilita Arena?
There are 600 official car parking places to the rear of the arena which can be reached either by Arena Way or Railway Terrace to the east.
If this car park is full, the arena recommends gig goes use the NCP car park next to the Arena, with its entrance on Redheugh Bridge Road.
Other car parks around the arena include Arena Square Car Park on Ord Street and the Times Square Car Park which can be accessed from Railway Street.
What is the Sugababes setlist for their current UK tour?
Based on previous nights, fans heading to Newcastle can expect something similar to the following:
Overload
Hole In The Head
In The Middle
Red Dress
Ugly
No Regrets
Shape
Run For Cover/Lush Life/One Touch
Weeds
Too Lost in You
Stronger
Flowers
Round Round
Jungle
Freak Like Me
Push The Button
About You Now
