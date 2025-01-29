The Rocky Horror Show – A Raucous, Raunchy, and Unapologetically Bold Spectacle

Daniel Boud

The Rocky Horror Show has been delighting audiences for over 50 years, and its latest run, directed by Christopher Luscombe, proves that Richard O’Brien’s iconic creation is as outrageous, energetic, and relevant today as it was when it first premiered in 1973.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With its unapologetically bold and kitsch aesthetic, the show remains a masterclass in bawdy theatrical brilliance, with a cast and production that leave audiences thoroughly entertained – and often on their feet.

This latest tour brings back the legendary Jason Donovan, who reprises his role as the unforgettable Frank-n-Furter. Donovan fully relishes every moment, commanding the stage with charisma and cheek. From the moment he steps into the spotlight in “Sweet Transvestite,” his performance is electrifying, dripping with decadence and theatrical flair. It’s a role that Donovan was born to play, and he brings a level of confidence and mischief that leaves the audience roaring with delight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adding to the magic is Nathan Caton as the Narrator, whose impeccable comedic timing and razor-sharp wit almost steal the show. Caton’s playful exchanges with the crowd, infused with plenty of improvisation and bawdy humor, create a fantastic sense of intimacy and interaction, ensuring that no fourth wall remains intact. The cast as a whole is uniformly excellent, embracing the over-the-top energy and engaging directly with the audience, drawing them into the madness of this unforgettable evening.

The production itself is a feast for the senses. Nathan M. Wright’s slick choreography is dazzling, particularly in ensemble numbers like “Eddie’s Teddy,” where the intricate movements combine with music to create a perfectly synchronized spectacle. The clever staging, including the upright bed that allows for maximum visibility of the cheeky innuendos, ensures that every risqué moment lands with full impact. The bawdiness is front and center, with the show gleefully pushing the boundaries of good taste – in the best possible way.

Of course, The Rocky Horror Show wouldn’t be the same without its iconic soundtrack, and the music here is top-notch. Backed by a live orchestra that deserves heaps of praise, the cast delivers timeless classics like “Damn It, Janet” and “Time Warp” with energy and precision. By the end of the night, every single member of the audience is up on their feet, dancing and singing along, as the curtain call evolves into a joyous communal Time Warp.

This production feels fresh and vibrant despite its vintage roots. It’s a testament to Richard O’Brien’s genius that a story so deeply rooted in 1970s culture can still resonate with modern audiences. The mix of camp, chaos, and sheer theatrical fun ensures The Rocky Horror Show remains a must-see, proving why it has captivated over 35 million theatregoers worldwide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whether you’re a longtime fan or a first-timer, this is a show that will leave you laughing, blushing, and wanting to do the Time Warp again. Jason Donovan, Nathan Caton, and the incredible cast make this Rocky Horror experience a raucous, raunchy delight. Don’t miss it – it’s the biggest, boldest party in town.

The show runs until 1 February at https://www.theatreroyal.co.uk/

Evenings: Mon – Thu 7.30pm, Fri & Sat 8.30pm

Matinees: Fri & Sat 5.30pm

Running time: 2hrs (including interval)

Recommended: 12+ (contains mild scenes of a sexual nature and themes of violence)