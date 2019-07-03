The Queen's Palaces: new TV series shares a peek inside Buckingham Palace on BBC tonight
If you've ever been curious as to what lies behind the doors of Buckingham Palace, the BBC's new three part series promises to give a fascinating sneak peek.
The Queen's Palaces, which airs on TV tonight (Thu 4 Jul), will take viewers inside three homes of the royal family.
Inside Buckingham Palace
Over the course of three programmes, Fiona Bruce will uncover the treasures, history and secrets of Windsor Castle, the Palace of Holyrood House, and Buckingham Palace, which will feature in the first installment.
Originally a swampy backwater, the site was once used as a hunting park and a zoo before the Duke of Buckingham built a lavish manion there in 1708. A complete rebuild came later in the 19th century, bringing life to John Nash's beautifully ornate interiors.
Bruce also explores the Palace's links to the London sewers, its unique features - including state rooms and a home for camels and elephants - and discovers how its chandeliers are cleaned.
When is it on TV?
The first episode of the series will air tonight (4 Jul) at 8pm on BBC Four.