Not content with festival appearances this year, The Kooks are set for an arena tour later this year

The Kooks have announced plans for an arena tour of the UK in late 2025.

The band will perform in six arenas throughout October, with support from The K’s

The tour comes as the band are set for festival appearances and the release of their new album, Never/Know.

The Kooks have announced a six-date arena tour of the United Kingdom, following their appearances at TRNSMT and Leeds and Reading festivals.

The band, known for hits like Naïve and She Moves In Her Own Way , will be joined by The K's on the tour, with dates scheduled for Manchester, Cardiff, Brighton, Newcastle, Birmingham, and London, culminating at The O2.

The Kooks will be performing at TRNSMT and Leeds and Reading Festivals before they hit the road for their own headline tour. | Getty Images

The band is also preparing for the release of their new album, Never/Know , due out on May 9, 2025. They explained to NME that the album focuses on “living in the moment.”

Here's where you can catch The Kooks and The K's on their upcoming headline tour this year

Where are The Kooks touring in the UK in 2025?

The Kooks are set to perform at the following venues on the following dates:

When can I get tickets to see The Kooks on their 2025 UK arena tour?

Pre-sale tickets

Currently, pre-sale tickets are only available for the Manchester date on October 3, accessible to those with Co-op Live pre-sale access from April 23, 2025, at 10:00 AM BST.

General ticket sales

General ticket sales for the rest of the tour will be available through Ticketmaster UK from 10:00 AM BST on April 25, 2025.

What’s the track listing for The Kooks' new album?

As per the NME, the new album’s track listing is as follows:

Never Know Sunny Baby All Over The World If They Could Only Know China Town Compass Will Fracture Tough At The Top Arrow Through Me Echo Chamber Let You Go Talk About It

