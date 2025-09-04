The Great British Baking Show is about to release on Netflix 🍰😍

The Great British Baking Show is set to start on Netflix.

Collection 13 will release episodes on Fridays starting September 5.

But when exactly can you watch the latest episode?

It is time to make yourself a cup of something warm and grab a blanket, because The Great British Baking Show is about to start. Days after it was broadcast in the UK, the new season is about to land on Netflix.

Find out when you can finally watch the latest episode in America. Here’s all you need to know:

When does The Great British Baking Show start on Netflix?

The bakers from Series 16 of GBBO | Channel 4

The doors to the famous tent are set to be thrown open and a whole new batch of bakers will be looking to show off their skills. Episodes are set to arrive on Netflix on Fridays starting on September 5.

It is an earlier start than in recent years in a delicious surprise for fans. The Great British Baking Show will release episodes weekly over the coming months.

Netflix is getting the episodes a couple of days after they are broadcast on British TV. Channel 4 will air them on Tuesdays starting September 2, so you may have to dodge spoilers for a bit.

What time is The Great British Baking Show out on Netflix?

For the early birds, you might be able to get a jump on the latest episodes of the beloved baking show. Episodes of The Great British Baking Show collection 13 will be released on Netflix at 3am ET/ 12am PT on Fridays starting on September 5.

This is the time each of the ten episodes will come out. It follows the broadcast on Channel 4 on Tuesdays - for viewers in the UK.

Who are the hosts for Collection 13?

It had been rumoured earlier in the year that Noel Fielding could be leaving the show, after he had to drop out of an Apple TV show due to health concerns. However, fear not, the beloved comedian is back for another series of The Great British Baking Show.

Fielding will be joined once again by Allison Hammond. The duo were on presenting duties for the celebrity version in the UK earlier in the year.

Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith will once again be casting their discerning eyes over the bakers. Who will be the first to get a Hollywood handshake in 2025?

