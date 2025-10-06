The Great British Bake Off has confirmed the challenges the bakers will face in the tent this week! 🍰📺

It is almost time for pastry week on GBBO.

The remaining bakers will face some classic challenges.

But what can you expect from the latest episode?

A brand new episode of The Great British Bake Off is almost here. The cooks over at Channel 5 have been hard at work in the kitchen preparing the latest serving from the famous tent.

The beloved bakery show is returning to an old classic theme once more. It comes after last week’s chocolatey challenges - remind yourself who left in our recap.

Paul Hollywood has promised an “exceptional year” and the series has lived up to that so far. He even handed out two more of his famous handshakes last week.

But what can you expect from the sixth episode of GBBO? Here’s all you need to know:

When is The Great British Bake Off on TV next?

The bakers from Series 16 of GBBO | Channel 4

GBBO has been airing weekly on Channel 4 since early September. It will have ten episodes in total and is set to continue through to November.

The sixth episode of the season is set to be broadcast on Tuesday (October 7) evening. It will start at 8pm once again.

What is The Great British Bake Off theme this week?

Coleraine man Iain Ross made it through to the next round of The Great British Bake Off despite having a difficult Bread Week on the popular baking show.

Channel 4 has revealed that it is set to be pastry week in the GBBO tent. The sixth episode of the season will be broadcast on Tuesday, October 7 - and marks the start of the back-half of the series.

The hit show returned earlier than usual this September and even introduced a whole new theme this time around. Paul and Prue sent the amateurs back to school a couple of weeks ago.

GBBO’s remaining bakers will face a series of pastry themed challenges in week six. The preview, via Radio Times , reads: “Noel Fielding and Alison Hammond lead the bakers through pastry week, where they make savoury plaits in the signature challenge before attempting a traditional gala pie in the technical.

“Finally, their skills are pushed to the limit with an intricately sculpted tart showstopper. Whose plaits will leave Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith tongue-tied? And whose pie will equal goodbye?”

Speaking about his favourite week this season, Paul Hollywood said: “I love bread week. I always find bread week the hardest for the bakers to get right. Bread is easy to make, but difficult to master, and I’m looking for people who can understand the difference between a cake-bread and a bread-bread, where you can flake off the layers and it melts in the mouth and it’s beautiful and you’ve got big airholes.

“They’re the bakers I’m looking for. And we did have a few this year. The technical challenge in bread week was glazed doughnuts, and that’s my favourite thing to eat in the world.

“I was very happy this year. And it’s actually quite tricky to do properly. Getting the structure right in the doughnut, getting the frying right, getting the shape right, and then the overall dunking to get the crust on the outside right. Fantastic!”

