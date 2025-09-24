The biggest artists and musicians heading to the North East for gigs in October 2025

Our region is set for some big nights in the weeks ahead.

We have so many local venues to enjoy, and some huge names are heading to the North East over the coming weeks.

Whether you are looking to see a worldwide legend or some top up and coming talent, these are some of the biggest names heading to venues across Tyne and Wear over October 2025.

1. Busted and McFly

The two iconic 00s bands will bring their joint tour to Newcastle's Utilita Arena over three nights from Friday, October 10 until Sunday, October 12. | Getty Images

2. John Bishop

Beloved Scouse comedian John Bishop will head to the Utilita Arena in Newcastle on Wednesday, October 8. | BBC Pictures

3. Pale Waves

Pale Waves will bring their tour to Sunderland's Fire Station on Monday, October 13. Photo: Mark Bickerdike Photography

4. CMAT

The Irish star is taking her Euro-Country Tour on the road this autumn, including a night at Newcastle's City Hall on Monday, October 6. | Getty Images

