The Best Little Prison in Britain? Discover life behind bars of Jurby Prison in new ITV documentary
There may be hundreds of prisons spread across the UK, but the Isle of Man is home to only one.
The tiny prison houses just 150 inmates and is governed by an entirely different legal system from the rest of the UK.
The best little prison in Britain?
Jurby Prison on the Isle of Man is a far cry from other prisons, such as Wormwood Scrubs, in the UK as a new documentary on ITV tonight (31 Jul) reveals.
In the intriguing series, viewers are given an insight into life behind bars of the tiny prison where inmates can enjoy greater freedoms than most.
The documentary reveals inmates here are permitted to spend up to seven hours a day outside of their single cells and are able to earn privileges for good behaviour.
Such privileges include enjoying time in the gym and pocket money which can be spent at the prison shop.
The first episode introduces the man who runs the shop, which inmates have access to depending on their behaviour, as well as a couple who have both been locked up - one of whom is preparing to defend himself in his retrial.
Cameras also follow inmate Ben, who has missed his grandmother's funeral while being behind bars, as he receives a special visit by a member of staff who have agreed to bring her ashes to him.
When is it on TV?
The Best Little Prison in Britain? will air on ITV tonight (31 Jul) at 8pm.