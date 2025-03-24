Mother's Day takes place on Sunday March 30.placeholder image
Ten fantastic Sunderland Mother's Day ideas and special offers to treat your mam

By Neil Fatkin
Published 24th Mar 2025, 13:48 BST

With only six days until Mothers’ Day on Sunday March 30, you may well be wondering how to make it a special day for your mam.

It’s a chance for mums across the city to hopefully enjoy a well earned day of pampering and indulgence and for sons and daughters to show their appreciation for that special person who has always been there for them.

Whether it’s afternoon tea, Sunday lunch, an evening of cocktails and painting, or flower arranging, the Echo has been doing your research for you.

Check-out the following ten ways to spoil your mother on the big day along with some tantalising special offers.

1. Tea for Two

2. Fresh flowers

3. Tea at the castle

4. Indulge your mam at Seaham Hall

