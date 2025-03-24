Ten fantastic Sunderland Mother's Day ideas and special offers to treat your mam

It’s a chance for mums across the city to hopefully enjoy a well earned day of pampering and indulgence and for sons and daughters to show their appreciation for that special person who has always been there for them.
Whether it’s afternoon tea, Sunday lunch, an evening of cocktails and painting, or flower arranging, the Echo has been doing your research for you.
Check-out the following ten ways to spoil your mother on the big day along with some tantalising special offers.
1. Tea for Two
The Green cafe at Washington Village Green is offering a special Mother's Day tea. For £25 per person you and and your mam can enjoy a range of sandwiches, jam and cream scones, chocolate dipped strawberries and trifle. | se
2. Fresh flowers
Love Lily is offering a range of special flower arrangements for Mother's Day. | Google Maps
3. Tea at the castle
Hylton Castle is offering a Mother's Day tea for two deal for £19 per person. The menu includes a selection of sandwiches, savoury pastries, jam and cream scones and chocolate orange cake. The offer is available on Friday 28 and Saturday 29 of March. | Sunderland Echo
4. Indulge your mam at Seaham Hall
If it's a touch of luxury you're after then why not take her to afternoon tea at Seaham Hall. With sittings at 12.30pm or 3pm, you and your mam can enjoy a luxury afternoon tea while enjoying live vocals by Beth Dinsdale. Photo: x
