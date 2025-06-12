Taskmaster will be starting later than usual this week - and you can blame football for that 😤

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taskmaster has been bumped to a later start this evening.

Fans face an extra late night - or having to dodge spoilers.

But why is the episode starting so late today?

Taskmaster will not start at its usual time this evening - as fans face an extra late night. The hit comedy show is currently in the middle of its 19th series.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Regular viewers will have got used to the schedule of the latest season - but things have been switched up tonight (June 12). Here’s all you need to know:

Why does Taskmaster start late tonight?

Taskmaster Greg Davies and his assistant 'Little' Alex Horne. | Channel 4

The hit comedy show has started at the same time every Thursday since its 19th series started earlier this year. The Greg Davies-fronted programme usually begins at 9pm on Channel 4.

However this week, Taskmaster will not be starting at this regular time. It will instead be broadcast at 10.05pm and will run until 11.10pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The change to the schedule is due to Channel 4 showing England’s opening match in the U21s Euros tournament. The young lions are the reigning champions and start the defence of their title against Czechia today (June 12).

Coverage for the match starts at 7.30pm and runs through Taskmaster’s usual start time of 9pm, causing it to be pushed back by more than an hour.

How many episodes of Taskmaster are left?

The latest season of the hit comedy show will have ten episodes in total. It is the regular length for a series of Taskmaster - or at least has been since season six.

It will continue to be broadcast weekly until the conclusion on July 2. So you still have three more episodes after tonight to enjoy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What to expect from Taskmaster this week?

The preview for the latest episode, via Radio Times, reads: “The contest continues, with Jason Mantzoukas trying to befriend a fisherman, Rosie Ramsey displaying a talent for trotting, Fatiha El-Ghorri boasting about her seductive scent and Stevie Martin pitching for a role in Downton Abbey.

“Meanwhile, Mathew Baynton spectacularly forfeits any remaining dignity. In a not-unrelated instance, Little Alex Horne's shoes are doused with yoghurt as Taskmaster Greg Davies casts his judgements.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit . It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.