Sunderland will be the main attraction for foodies later this month, with the return of the Sunniside market.

Held on the fourth Saturday of every month, food producers, street food traders and makers from across the region join together in Sunniside Gardens to showcase and sell their wares.

The Sunniside market is back on Saturday, April 27

And they will be out in force for the upcoming market ,from 10am to 4pm on April 27, selling everything from pies, savouries, chutneys and kimchis to honey, cheese, craft beer and street food.

Among the traders taking part is Phil King, of specialist doughnut shop Deep North: “Sunniside Market is great for us - it takes our business and our product to a new community and audience,” he said.

“There's a real buzz in Sunderland at the moment, and it's a good opportunity to be part of that. It also gives us a valid excuse to make a Pink Slice Doughnut.”

The market is held on the fourth Saturday of the month

Started in 2022, the Sunniside Food Market, which is organised by Food and Drink North East as part of its Local Heroes NE initiative and supported by Sunderland BID, has become a firm fixture on the foodie calendar.

“Our North East towns and cities deserve vibrant spaces that celebrate our local food identity, support local businesses and create a culture of entrepreneurship,” said Food and Drink North East CEO Chris Jewitt.

“Local, community food and drink markets are the perfect platform to achieve these things so it's incredible to see our Sunniside Food Market grow from strength to strength.”

The event has been made possible by funding from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) following a successful application made by Sunderland BID, which led to an award of £202,253 and is part of the bigger Sunniside Activation programme designed to build pride in place and a sense of community.

BID chief executive Sharon Appleby, said: “Sunniside Activation programme allows us to create initiatives which help to drive footfall and encourage people to really explore what the area has to offer.

“The Sunniside Food Market is a wonderful showcase for the area and a great platform for local businesses to bring their produce and services to a large audience that keeps growing month on month.”