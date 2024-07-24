Sunderland's Foundation of Light and Gentoo bringing free family fun day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Gentoo customers and their families can kick off the summer holidays with free family fun, thanks to a partnership between the Gentoo Group and the Foundation of Light, the charitable arm of Sunderland AFC.

There will be a host of indoor and outdoor activities at the Beacon of Light. | 3rd party

The family fun day, which will take place at the Beacon of Light on Friday, next to the Stadium of Light, on August 2 from 10am, promises something for everyone.

Activities on offer include: bouncy castles and soft play, disability multisport, table tennis, badminton, outdoor cricket, outdoor football, football inflatables, football challenges, penalty shoot-out with Samson, biscuit decorating, UV dance party, kids arts and crafts and face painting.

The SAFC family favourite Samson the Cat will also be making a few special guest appearances throughout the day.

The event is open to all Gentoo customers. Customers must book a time slot and bring the confirmation along with them on the day. The event is to be split into various time slots in order to manage capacity.

Chris Roberts, who is director of Customer at Gentoo, said: “At Gentoo, we strive to create strong communities and I’m delighted that through our partnership with the Foundation of Light we can deliver this brilliant free event for our customers.

“We know that the cost-of-living crisis and the pressure to keep children entertained over the school holidays can be difficult, which is why we’ve put together a really fantastic day full of diverse events for people of all ages to enjoy.”

Members of Gentoo’s Housing, Repairs, Money Matters, Community Safety and Customer Voice teams will be on hand all day to answer any questions, help with any issues or to offer support.

RE:GEN Academy, an employer-led skills provider, dedicated to helping the region combat major skills shortages, will be there to talk about their jobs and skills opportunities.

Meanwhile, the Fulwell Community School Clothing Scheme and partners will also be in attendance to offer pre-loved uniforms.