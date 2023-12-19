Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wearsiders wondering how to see in 2024 might like to try the party at The Fire Station on New Year's Eve. After a successful of first party last year, the High Street West venue is hosting a party featuring live music, food, drink and a boogie.

Phil David’s Good Times Band are bringing in the new year at The Fire Station.

The Good Times New Year’s Eve party will feature Phil David’s Good Times Band, as well as Sunderland musician and DJ Frankie Francis to help see out 2023.

The band plays the best soul, Motown, R&B and rock and roll, while Frankie’s Sagittarius Roadshow is party mood setter with sets of popular hits guaranteed to get you dancing.

The evening starts with a free party set from Frankie in The Fire Station’s bistro, the Engine Room, starting at about 6.30pm with a selection of vinyl classics until 9.30pm.

Then there are cocktails before the Good Times Band's show, with food available at the interval.

Band members have played some of the biggest and well-known venues and festivals, including Glastonbury, Leeds/Reading and Bestival.

Phil said: “We’re really looking forward to playing in Sunderland and party-goers can expect a wide array of genres from much-loved artists - from Stevie Wonder to Fleetwood Mac and from James Brown to the Beatles.

“We’re excited that so many will be joining us for a not-to-be missed party – let the good times roll.”

Tamsin Austin, venue director at The Fire Station, added: “Our first-ever New Year’s Eve party went so well last year that we are delighted to have Phil and his brilliant band back again for this year.

"Add the irrepressible Frankie Francis into the mix and we’re set for a very special night; a great combination of music, dancing and delicious food.

“There’s no better way to see in a New Year with some brilliant live music and we still have tickets left for what will be a fantastic party.

“We’ve had so many memorable live performances over the last year and it is important to us to finish the year – and start 2024 – on a high. It’ll be the sort of night and celebration that we’re here for.”