Supermarkets up and down the country are set to alter their opening hours over the upcoming Easter weekend as people prepare to spend quality time with their friends, family and more.

The retail industry is one of many sectors set to alter operating hours over the upcoming Easter weekend which will see hundreds of thousands of people nationwide enjoy a long weekend.

Whilst some days over the Easter period aren’t as drastically affected as others, Sunday, April 9 will see most supermarkets shut all day as it is seen in the Christian community as a day of rest.

Easter is usually a time spent with family, which means many people will make an extra trip to the shops to ensure they have enough food and more to go around. However, with hours set to be cut short, you won’t want to be caught out.

With that being said, the Sunderland Echo has compiled a list of all of the opening and closing times of all major supermarkets in Sunderland including Tesco, Sainsburys and more across the Easter weekend. Times vary across different food store branches so check your nearest store for exact times.

Aldi

Good Friday: 8am - 10pm

Easter Saturday: 8am - 10pm

Easter Sunday: Closed

Easter Monday: 8am - 8pm

Aldi (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

Morrisons

Good Friday: 7am - 10pm

Easter Saturday: 6am - 10pm

Easter Sunday: Closed

Easter Monday: 7am - 10pm

Sainsburys

Good Friday: 7am - 10pm

Easter Saturday: 7am - 9pm

Easter Sunday: Closed

Easter Monday: 8am - 8pm

Tesco

Good Friday: 6am - 10pm

Easter Saturday: 6am - 12am

Easter Sunday: Closed

Easter Monday: 8am - 6pm

Asda

Good Friday: Open 24 hours

Easter Saturday: 12am-10pm

Easter Sunday: Closed

Easter Monday: 7am-8pm

Waitrose

Good Friday: 8am - 8pm

Easter Saturday: 8am - 8pm

Easter Sunday: Closed

Easter Monday: 8am - 8pm