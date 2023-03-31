Sunderland supermarket opening hours Easter 2023: what time are Asda and Tesco open over bank holiday weekend?
Here are the opening times of all the major supermarkets in Sunderland over the upcoming Easter weekend including Sainsburys, Tesco and Asda
Supermarkets up and down the country are set to alter their opening hours over the upcoming Easter weekend as people prepare to spend quality time with their friends, family and more.
The retail industry is one of many sectors set to alter operating hours over the upcoming Easter weekend which will see hundreds of thousands of people nationwide enjoy a long weekend.
Whilst some days over the Easter period aren’t as drastically affected as others, Sunday, April 9 will see most supermarkets shut all day as it is seen in the Christian community as a day of rest.
Easter is usually a time spent with family, which means many people will make an extra trip to the shops to ensure they have enough food and more to go around. However, with hours set to be cut short, you won’t want to be caught out.
With that being said, the Sunderland Echo has compiled a list of all of the opening and closing times of all major supermarkets in Sunderland including Tesco, Sainsburys and more across the Easter weekend. Times vary across different food store branches so check your nearest store for exact times.
Aldi
Good Friday: 8am - 10pm
Easter Saturday: 8am - 10pm
Easter Sunday: Closed
Easter Monday: 8am - 8pm
Morrisons
Good Friday: 7am - 10pm
Easter Saturday: 6am - 10pm
Easter Sunday: Closed
Easter Monday: 7am - 10pm
Sainsburys
Good Friday: 7am - 10pm
Easter Saturday: 7am - 9pm
Easter Sunday: Closed
Easter Monday: 8am - 8pm
Tesco
Good Friday: 6am - 10pm
Easter Saturday: 6am - 12am
Easter Sunday: Closed
Easter Monday: 8am - 6pm
Asda
Good Friday: Open 24 hours
Easter Saturday: 12am-10pm
Easter Sunday: Closed
Easter Monday: 7am-8pm
Waitrose
Good Friday: 8am - 8pm
Easter Saturday: 8am - 8pm
Easter Sunday: Closed
Easter Monday: 8am - 8pm
Waitrose says on their website that some Little Waitrose shops open at 6am-midnight across the Easter weekend, so check the store finder for ones near you.