Sunderland Shorts Film Festival is set to return this spring, marking a decade of the internationally recognised festival heading to the city.

The Film Festival, which will run from 12 – 18 May, will feature a range of screenings of different genres, from drama and comedy to horror and sci-fi, along with industry workshops and masterclasses.

Screenings will take place at Omniplex Cinema, Pop Recs and the newly refurbished Media Centre Cinema in the University of Sunderland's St Peter’s Campus.

Sunderland Shorts Film Festival is now being delivered by Culture House Sunderland, with their new multi-purpose cultural venue opening in Keel Square in autumn 2025.

Cllr Beth Jones, Cabinet Member for Communities, Culture and Tourism at Sunderland City Council, said: “I’m delighted that Sunderland Shorts Film Festival continues to go from strength to strength. Every year the festival evolves and puts the city on the map with film fans and makers around the world.

“I’m sure this year’s event will be a huge success, providing residents with the opportunity to see world-class short films on their doorstep, while also attracting visitors to the city.”

The festival has has been rated in the top 100 events globally by FilmFreeway and is a British Independent Film Awards qualifying festival.

Over 1,000 submissions from filmmakers have been carefully reviewed and curated to make the selected line-up of films for the festival which will be announced shortly.

Audiences will also be able to enjoy showcases featured in this year's Royal Television Awards and a special Northern Exposure screening with films specially curated by young programmers as part of Film Hub North's exhibitor training programme.

Culture House Sunderland aims to “create a living room in the heart of the city where everyone feels welcome and loves to spend time”.

The venue will be home to the City Library, and will be packed with interactive, digital, educational features, with a year-round programme of things to do and see.

The official line-up for the festival will be announced on Tuesday April 1 across Sunderland Shorts' social media channels.

Tickets are already available on the film festival’s website.