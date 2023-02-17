We are nearing Record Store Day 2023, with one store in Sunderland taking part in the annual event. Record Store Day aims to "celebrate the culture of the independently owned record store" and is to be held on April 22 this year.

Record Store Day was first introduced 16 years ago in 2007, and ahead of RSD in 2023, the full list of exclusive releases coming to independent UK record shops as part of the special event has been revealed.

Popular Cheshire-based band The 1975, who headlined Reading & Leeds festival in 2022 alongside the likes of Halsey have been announced as the ambassadors for Record Store Day this year.

Also joining the list of releases this year is former record store employee Baby Queen, who will be putting out her track Colours Of You, taken from the soundtrack of Netflix series Heartstopper.

"I’m so excited to have a Record Store Day release this year," she said. Three years ago, I was working on RSD behind the counter at Rough Trade East - a record store that quite literally saved my life.

"Vinyl is so special to me and record stores are the most magical places on earth - places where music and art are appreciated as they were intended to be appreciated."

Which Sunderland store is taking part in Record Store Day 2023?

Hot Rats Records - 19 Waterloo Place

Record Store Day 2023 big releases

Taylor Swift - folklore: the long pond studio sessions

Madonna - American Life Mix Show Mix

Sam Fender - Wild Grey Ocean/Little Bull Of Blithe

Baby Queen - Colours Of You

Bastille - Bastille: MTV Unplugged

Ramones - Pleasant Dreams - New York Sessions

Black Sabbath - Never Say Die!

Dermot Kennedy - Sonder (Exclusive Pic Disc)

Duran Duran - Carnival Rio!

Ellie Goulding - Halcyon Nights

Elton John - Don’t Shoot Me I’m Only The Piano Player

Happy Mondays - Balearic Beats

Swedish House Mafia - The Singles

Kasabian - Rocket Fuel

