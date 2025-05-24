Mackem punk heroes Slalom D are back with a revitalised lineup and a powerful new tribute to their home city.

Slalom D at the Music City mural in Sunniside | (The Bigger Picture)

The band say new track, Harbour Walls, is a heartfelt ode to their hometown that captures both its grit and warmth.

Drawing from post-punk and classic UK punk traditions, the band is proudly rooted in the vibrant and ever-growing Sunderland music scene and their new release lands at a time when the city is buzzing with creative energy.

“There’s a real buzz about the city right now,” says bass player Tony Lindstedt. “Sunderland’s a music city through and through—there are new bands popping up, venues thriving, and it just feels like something is really happening here.”

Speaking about Harbour Walls, he added: hometown. “It’s about that feeling of safety when you return home, but also about being a welcoming place.

“It’s personal, but universal too—you could be from anywhere and relate to this song.”

Singer Fiona Duncan adds: “Sunderland has this deep heritage—shipbuilding, industry, community—and it’s still got that character. It’s a city that doesn’t shut its doors.

“Whether you’ve lived here all your life or you’ve only just arrived, Sunderland has a way of saying ‘you belong.’ That’s the spirit we tried to bottle in ‘Harbour Walls.’”

Adding fresh firepower to the band is new guitarist Antony Bircham, also known for his work with The Band for Disease Control and Prevention.

Antony brings a renewed energy to Slalom D, helping to shape the band’s latest material. “He’s fitted in like a glove,” says Tony. “He’s not just learned the songs—he’s added his own spark to them.”

Following on from their last album, Waltz into Anarchy, the band have returned with several new tracks written and many already incorporated into the new live set allowing Antony to hit the ground running.

They’ll be performing at local gigs this summer, including Roulette Festival as part of Independent Sunderland’s programming—and they’ve also secured the opening slot at the world’s biggest punk festival - Rebellion Festival in Blackpool in the summer.

Harbour Walls will be available on all major streaming platforms from 31 May.