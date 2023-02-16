Sunderland Empire: Jesus Christ Superstar tour set to stop in Sunderland - when is it and how to get tickets
Acclaimed musical Jesus Christ Superstar is set to stop off in Sunderland next year as part of a UK tour.
Following several acclaimed and sold-out runs in London as well as an extensive tour of North America, the Olivier Award-winning reimagined production of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s celebrated musical Jesus Christ Superstar will visit the Sunderland Empire Theatre in the summer of 2024.
Produced by David Ian for Crossroads Live, the UK tour will launch at Manchester’s Palace Theatre from 11 September 2023 and will visit a number of cities across the UK, including Newcastle, Hull, Aberdeen, Glasgow, Liverpool and Plymouth.
Featuring lyrics and music by Emmy, GRAMMY, Oscar and Tony winners Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, this production was reimagined by London’s Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre where it originated and is helmed by director Timothy Sheader and choreographer Drew McOnie.
Jesus Christ Superstar is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ, as seen through the eyes of Judas. Reflecting the rock roots that defined a generation, the legendary score includes ‘I Don’t Know How to Love Him’, ‘Gethsemane’ and ‘Superstar’.
Producer David Ian said: “I am thrilled to be taking this award-winning production of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s much loved musical JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR on tour in 2023/2024. Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre has created a fresh and bold new version of a beloved classic which will enthral both longtime fans of the show and delight those seeing it for the very first time”.
When will Jesus Christ Superstar be at Sunderland Empire Theatre?
Jesus Christ Superstar will be at Sunderland Empire Theatre between June 11-15, 2024.
How to get tickets to Jesus Christ Superstar in Sunderland
No date has been announced for the release of tickets to Jesus Christ Superstar in Sunderland, but ticket website ATG lists them as coming soon.
Jesus Christ Superstar UK tour: Full list of dates
2023
- Palace Theatre, Manchester - 11 – 23 September
- Newcastle Theatre Royal - 26-30 September
- New Theatre, Hull - 02 – 07 October
- Aberdeen, His Majesty’s Theatre - 10 – 14 October
- Glasgow Kings Theatre - 16 – 21 October
- Liverpool Empire - 23– 28 October
- Milton Keynes Theatre - 30 October – 04 November
- Plymouth Theatre Royal - 06 – 11 November
- Wolverhampton Grand Theatre - 14– 18 November
- Bradford Alhambra Theatre - 27 November – 2 December
2024
- Nottingham Theatre Royal - 08 – 13 January
- Regent Theatre, Ipswich - 15 – 20 January
- Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff - 29 January – 03 February
- Edinburgh Playhouse - 06 – 10 February
- Leicester Curve - 12 – 17 February
- Regent Theatre, Stoke - 19 – 24 February
- Bristol Hippodrome - 11 – 16 March
- The Hawth, Crawley - 19 – 23 March
- Southampton Mayflower Theatre - 25-30 March
- Norwich Theatre Royal - 08 – 13 April
- Congress Theatre, Eastbourne - 15 – 20 April
- Birmingham Hippodrome - 22-27 April
- New Theatre, Oxford - 06 – 11 May
- New Wimbledon Theatre - 13-18 May
- New Victoria Theatre, Woking - 03 – 08 June
- Sunderland Empire Theatre - 11 – 15 June
- Canterbury Marlowe - 17 - 22 June
- Sheffield Lyceum - 24–29 June
- Venue Cymru, Llandudno - 01-06 July
- Princess Theatre, Torquay - 16 – 20 July
- Orchard Theatre, Dartford - 22 – 27 July
- Blackpool Grand - 12 – 17 August
