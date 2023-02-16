Following several acclaimed and sold-out runs in London as well as an extensive tour of North America, the Olivier Award-winning reimagined production of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s celebrated musical Jesus Christ Superstar will visit the Sunderland Empire Theatre in the summer of 2024.

Produced by David Ian for Crossroads Live, the UK tour will launch at Manchester’s Palace Theatre from 11 September 2023 and will visit a number of cities across the UK, including Newcastle, Hull, Aberdeen, Glasgow, Liverpool and Plymouth.

Featuring lyrics and music by Emmy, GRAMMY, Oscar and Tony winners Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, this production was reimagined by London’s Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre where it originated and is helmed by director Timothy Sheader and choreographer Drew McOnie.

Jesus Christ Superstar is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ, as seen through the eyes of Judas. Reflecting the rock roots that defined a generation, the legendary score includes ‘I Don’t Know How to Love Him’, ‘Gethsemane’ and ‘Superstar’.

Producer David Ian said: “I am thrilled to be taking this award-winning production of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s much loved musical JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR on tour in 2023/2024. Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre has created a fresh and bold new version of a beloved classic which will enthral both longtime fans of the show and delight those seeing it for the very first time”.

When will Jesus Christ Superstar be at Sunderland Empire Theatre?

Jesus Christ Superstar will be at Sunderland Empire Theatre between June 11-15, 2024.

How to get tickets to Jesus Christ Superstar in Sunderland

No date has been announced for the release of tickets to Jesus Christ Superstar in Sunderland, but ticket website ATG lists them as coming soon.

Jesus Christ Superstar UK tour: Full list of dates

2023

Palace Theatre, Manchester - 11 – 23 September

Newcastle Theatre Royal - 26-30 September

New Theatre, Hull - 02 – 07 October

Aberdeen, His Majesty’s Theatre - 10 – 14 October

Glasgow Kings Theatre - 16 – 21 October

Liverpool Empire - 23– 28 October

Milton Keynes Theatre - 30 October – 04 November

Plymouth Theatre Royal - 06 – 11 November

Wolverhampton Grand Theatre - 14– 18 November

Bradford Alhambra Theatre - 27 November – 2 December

2024

Nottingham Theatre Royal - 08 – 13 January

Regent Theatre, Ipswich - 15 – 20 January

Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff - 29 January – 03 February

Edinburgh Playhouse - 06 – 10 February

Leicester Curve - 12 – 17 February

Regent Theatre, Stoke - 19 – 24 February

Bristol Hippodrome - 11 – 16 March

The Hawth, Crawley - 19 – 23 March

Southampton Mayflower Theatre - 25-30 March

Norwich Theatre Royal - 08 – 13 April

Congress Theatre, Eastbourne - 15 – 20 April

Birmingham Hippodrome - 22-27 April

New Theatre, Oxford - 06 – 11 May

New Wimbledon Theatre - 13-18 May

New Victoria Theatre, Woking - 03 – 08 June

Sunderland Empire Theatre - 11 – 15 June

Canterbury Marlowe - 17 - 22 June

Sheffield Lyceum - 24–29 June

Venue Cymru, Llandudno - 01-06 July

Princess Theatre, Torquay - 16 – 20 July

Orchard Theatre, Dartford - 22 – 27 July

Blackpool Grand - 12 – 17 August

Jesus Christ Superstar is coming to the Sunderland Empire in 2024