Sunderland dog walkers and their pooches wanted for charity fundraiser

Sunderland dog walkers are invited to the annual Walk for Wag, free-to-join fundraiser for a North East charity.

Dog lovers and pooches will walk to raise funds for Wag & Company, a regional charity which works to combat loneliness among older dog lovers.

The 2024 Walk for Wag takes is at Derwent Reservoir and Waterside in County Durham, Saturday, September 14. The walk is a popular annual event for families across the region and a chance to walk eight kilometres (five miles) along the beautiful Derwent Waterside for the charity.

A shorter distance might be more appropriate for some, so there is also a three-kilometre (1.9 mile) walk.

The eight-kilometre walk takes about 90 minutes at a moderate pace, the three kilometres about 30 minutes. Both walks are on generally good terrain and the shorter walk is wheelchair accessible.

People are invited to register by signing up online first to get a walker number to take part.

Pre-covid, the event raised over £10,000 to fund visiting Wag Teams for a whole year, enabling hundreds of visits to older people in their own homes.

Diane Morton, founding director of Wag & Company, said: “This is such an important fundraiser for us, our volunteers and supporters.

"Last year was a lovely day out and we hope it will be bigger and better supported this year, now we have a new location.

“This fabulous family day out would not be possible without all the walkers who support us, the event volunteers but also our business sponsors including Arco who provide all the walker T-shirts and, of course, Northumbrian Water’s team at Derwent Reservoir who host the event and provide the PA system, radios and free parking for walkers.

“There is no charge to take part, but we rely on your fundraising. So, we need every adult who takes part to fundraise or donate to enable our work.”

Wag & Company tackles loneliness and isolation among older and vulnerable dog lovers in the North East. It has a network of volunteers who visit older dog lovers in their own homes, care homes and in medical establishments.