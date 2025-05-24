You may be more used to seeing him behind the decks at bars and clubs in Sunderland, but a city DJ is swapping his dancing shoes for footy boots.

Jamal G, centre, is taking part in the celebrity charity match | Submitted

Renowned DJ and music producer Jamal G is proud to be taking part for the third consecutive year in the Goals 4 GOSH charity football event – a high-profile fundraiser supporting Great Ormond Street Children’s Hospital.

Goals 4 GOSH unites some of the biggest names in sport and entertainment for a celebrity football match, all in aid of a great cause.

This year’s event will be held at AFC Wimbledon on Sunday, May 25, with tournament matches kicking off from 10am.

The 2025 line-up features a star-studded roster including football legend Eden Hazard, former Premier League winger Wayne Routledge, chart-topping DJ Nathan Dawe, Love Island’s Ron Hall, and rapper Swarmz, among many others.

Jamal G has been a dedicated supporter of the charity, not only taking part in the matches but also creating original music to amplify awareness.

His past charity singles “Heroes” and “Here We Are Again” have featured viral TikTok creators like Formz, Sean & Caitlin, and have been performed at iconic stadiums including Selhurst Park.

Jamal said: “I’m buzzin’ to be back in London for the third year running this Sunday playing at GOALS 4 GOSH – this time it’s going down at AFC Wimbledon, and with Sunderland in the final, the timing couldn’t be better!

“Always such a class event raising money for Great Ormond Street Hospital – proper cause.”

Jamal has played at venues across Sunderland and beyond including The 3 Stories, Independent, Illusions and more.

He has 7 million + streams under his belt and has supported the likes of Jax Jones.