PlayStation’s State of Play event is back.

It promises 35+ minutes of reveals and news.

But what time does it start and how to watch it?

A brand new PlayStation event is set to take place in just a matter of hours. The latest State of Play event has been announced and promises ‘reveals and news’.

It comes as the Tokyo Game Show is about to kick-off. The showcase is the first big PS event since the summer, where Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls was announced.

But when will the State of Play begin and how can you watch it? Here’s all you need to know:

What time does the State of Play start?

Saros is Housemarque's next PS5 game | Housemarque

After much speculation, the latest PlayStation event has finally been announced. It was revealed yesterday (September 23) and confirmed to be taking place on Wednesday (September 24).

It will be a late start for those watching in the UK or Europe. The livestream starts at 10pm British time and 11pm CEST.

For Americans it is more convenient and will start at 5pm ET/ 2pm PT.

How to watch today’s State of Play?

Announcing the event, Sony confirmed that it would be available to watch on YouTube and Twitch . It will be broadcast in English with Japanese subtitles also available.

What to expect from today’s State of Play?

PlayStation has promised ‘reveals and news’ from its own studios as well as third-party partners. It will also include a deep dive into Saros, Housemarque’s follow-up to Returnal.

The announcement said: “Tune in live this Wednesday for more than 35 minutes of reveals and news from developers around the world.

“We’ll share new looks at anticipated third-party and indie titles, plus updates from some of our teams at PlayStation Studios – including an extended look at Saros, Housemarque’s mysterious new title arriving next year. Look forward to nearly five minutes of gameplay captured on PS5.”

