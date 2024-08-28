Stars of Ghost the Musical recreate iconic scene at Sunderland pottery

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The stars of Ghost the Musical got in a spin to recreate the show’s iconic scene at a Sunderland pottery.

Josh St.Clair and Rebekah Lowings at Mitford Pottery | Submitted

Rebekah Lowings and Josh St.Clair, who play Molly and Sam in the musical, got behind the wheel at Mitford Pottery at North East BIC as part of their week in Sunderland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Based on the hit 1990 film starring Demi Moore and Patrick Swayze, the musical is bringing the thrill and romance of the tale to audiences as part of a national tour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It tells the love story of Sam and Molly as Sam is murdered, becoming trapped between two worlds as he desperately tries to communicate with his girlfriend from beyond the grave to save her life.

Rebekah learnt pottery as part of her role as Molly. | Submitted

Josh said: “It’s a gorgeous story to tell and it’s one a lot of people resonate with, with its themes of loss and grief as well as being a really good love story.

“I think it has a reputation of being a chick flick, but it’s actually a thriller. Sam goes on this really dangerous mission as well as the romantic elements.

“It’s a love story, a thriller and it has some great comedy moments from Oda Mae Brown.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rebekah and Josh star in the musical alongside Les Dennis, in the contrasting roles of Hospital Ghost and Lionel Ferguson, Jacqui Dubois as Oda Mae Brown and James Mateo-Salt as Carl Bruner.

The musical is written by Sunderland’s own multi Brit Award-winner and Eurythmics legend Dave Stewart and Grammy Award-winning Glen Ballard, with a script by Bruce Joel Rubin based on his Oscar winning screenplay.

The musical is running all this week at Sunderland Empire | Pamela Raith Photography

The score includes Righteous Brothers’ Unchained Melody alongside many more songs co-written by Dave including With You, one of the show’s most-popular songs.

Rebekah, who has reprised the role of Molly, said: “With You depicts grief so vividly that anything you add to that as an actor just amplifies that. It’s a gift of a song.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about the new tour, she said: “Our version is very true to the film and bringing it back after the pandemic only adds to that.

“Grief has been magnified so it feels different to last time. It feels heavier, people listen harder and they cry harder.”

On a break from the stage, the pair headed down to Mitford Pottery to recreate the famous pottery scene.

One of the only potteries in the area, it was opened by Alan Dunnighan after he was inspired to take up the craft ten years ago when watching The Great Pottery Throw Down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He bought a wheel and taught himself the craft in his shed whilst watching You Tube tutorials.

He soon picked up the skill and now runs courses at Mitford Pottery, from taster sessions to four-week courses.

“I’m not artistic in the slightest, but I really enjoy the mechanics and process of pottery,” said the businessman. “You take a ball of clay dug out of the earth and you can make it into anything you like.”

:: Ghost The Musical is at Sunderland Empire until Saturday, August 31. Tickets available at ATGTickets.com/ Sunderland