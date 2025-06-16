Soccer Aid lived up to expectations with a 9 goal thriller at Old Trafford 👀

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Soccer Aid took place at Old Trafford this year.

The line-ups included Wayne Rooney, Carlos Tevez and more.

But did England win or was it the World XI?

Carlos Tevez rolled back the years with a stunning performance during Soccer Aid this year. The Argentine legend helped inspire the World XI to victory in the charity match.

First started back in 2008, it has become a firm fixture in ITV’s TV calendar. For 2025, it brought together a mix of football legends and celebrities for a memorable night at Old Trafford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wayne Rooney, Aaron Lennon and Jill Scott were joined by the likes of The Last of Us’ Bella Ramsey and YouTube favourite Angryginge for the match last night (June 15). See the full line-up here.

But who actually won Soccer Aid this year? Here’s all you need to know:

Who won Soccer Aid - was it England or the World XI?

World XI won Soccer Aid 5-4 after a winning goal from presenter Big Zuu | AFP via Getty Images

After a thumping victory in last year’s edition of the charity match, England came into the 2025 game at the Theatre of Dreams hoping to make it two wins in a row. However it was not to be - as Carlos Tevez inspired the World XI to a comeback victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The match started in dream fashion with Wayne Rooney opening the scoring after just 1 minute. Toni Duggan extended the lead just before half-time - making it 2-0 to England.

However Carlos Tevez changed the game in the second half and scored three goals in just 10 minutes to make it 3-3 - after Jermaine Defoe added a third for England. Defoe restored England’s lead in the 65th minute, but Tevez struck again four minutes later to make it 4-3 and again in the 73rd minute to make it four all.

TV star Big Zuu scored the winner for World XI in the 84th minute - making it 5-4 and completing the turn around. It adds to his win in Netflix’s Celebrity Bear Hunt earlier in the year.

What was your favourite moment from Soccer Aid this year? Let me know by email: [email protected] .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who scored the goals at Soccer Aid?

England: Wayne Rooney (1), Toni Duggan (45+1), Jermaine Defoe (55, 65)

World XI: Carlos Tevez (59, 60, 69, 73), Big Zuu (84).

One fan wrote on social media: “Carlos Tevez scoring 4 in 20 minutes in a charity match is hilarious. That’s a man who doesn’t know the meaning of the word friendly and I love it.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit . It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.