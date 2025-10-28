It is almost time for one last trip to Slough House 🕵️‍♂️📺

Slow Horses is set to wrap up its latest case.

Sir Gary Oldman is back as Jackson Lamb.

But when can you expect the season finale?

Slow Horses is set to wrap up its latest series with one last ‘act of mass carnage’. The ragtag group of spies are all that stand between the world and chaos - unfortunately.

The misfits from Slough House are trying to stop a ‘destabilisation’ plot from reaching its apex. London is on the break and the stakes might not have ever been higher.

Sir Gary Oldman has returned as the leader of MI5’s most ragtag group of agents. But when exactly can you expect the next episode?

What to expect from Slow Horses season 5 episode 6?

The latest season of Apple TV’s spy thriller is set to conclude on Wednesday (October 29). It is called Scars and will wrap up Slough House’s latest adventure.

Apple TV’s teaser synopsis reads: “It’s up to the Slow Horses to stop Farouk’s team from completing its mission in a final act of mass carnage.”

What time is Slow Horses season 5 episode 6 out?

Since its debut back in 2022, Apple TV’s hit spy thriller has released at least one season each year. The fifth series has returned like clockwork and once again it is being released weekly on the streaming service.

The sixth episode of the season, which marks the midpoint of this year’s adventure, is set to arrive tomorrow (October 29). It will wrap up season five.

Viewers can expect the latest episode of the spy thriller to land on Apple TV at 8am British time on Wednesday. So it will be waiting for you when you get home from work.

For viewers in America they will be out at 12am PT/ 3am ET and across the channel in Europe, it will be available from 9am CEST on Wednesdays.

Who is in the cast of Slow Horses season 5?

Apple TV has confirmed the cast for the upcoming series of Slow Horses. It includes plenty of familiar faces:

Sir Gary Oldman - Jackson Lamb

Jack Lowden - River Cartwright

Kristin Scott Thomas - Diana Taverner

Saskia Reeves - Catherine Standish

Rosalind Eleazar - Louisa Guy

Christopher Chung - Roddy Ho

Aimee-Ffion Edwards - Shirley Dander

Kadiff Kirwan - Marcus Longridge

Jonathan Pryce - David Cartwright

Hugo Weaving - Frank Harkness

Joanna Scanlan - Moira Tregorian

James Callis - Claude Whelan

Tom Brooke - J.K. Coe

Naomi Wirthner - Molly Duran

Tom Wozniczka - Patrice

Kiran Sonia Sawar - Giti Rahman

Which book is Slow Horses season 5 based on?

Each season of the Apple TV spy thriller has been based on one book in Mick Herron’s novel series. It has been confirmed that the latest incarnation of the show will adapt the fifth book - London Rules.

The synopsis for the book, via Amazon, reads: “At Regent's Park, the Intelligence Service HQ, new First Desk Claude Whelan is learning the job the hard way.

“Tasked with protecting a beleaguered Prime Minister, he's facing attack from all directions: from the showboating MP who orchestrated the Brexit vote, and now has his sights set on Number Ten; from the showboat's wife, a tabloid columnist, who's crucifying Whelan in print; and especially from his own deputy, Lady Di Taverner, who's alert for Claude's every stumble. Meanwhile, the country's being rocked by an apparently random string of terror attacks.

“Over at Slough House, the last stop for washed up spies, the crew are struggling with personal problems: repressed grief, various addictions, retail paralysis, and the nagging suspicion that their newest colleague is a psychopath. But collectively, they're about to rediscover their greatest strength - making a bad situation much, much worse.”

Will Slow Horses be back for season 6?

Apple TV has already announced not just a sixth series of the hit spy thriller, but a seventh one as well. So there will be at least two more seasons to look forward to.

Mick Herron has just released the ninth book in the Slough House series - entitled Clown Town. It means there is plenty of material left to be adapted.

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.