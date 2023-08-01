Six spectacular photographs from Hylton Castle reenactment as Sunderland travels back in time to the Civil War
10,000 visitors to Hylton Castle were transported back in time as the Roundheads and Cavaliers once again went into battle across the weekend.
The Civil War reenactment saw sword fights, pistol firing and the swirling of maces on horseback as the Battle of Boldon Hill - which took place close to Hylton Castle on March 24, 1644 - was recreated between the Royalists and Scottish forces in alliance with Parliamentarians from Sunderland.
Newcastle had sided with the King and Sunderland with Parliament.
Newcastle was the favoured port in the North East, and a Royal decree meant Sunderland's coal shipping revenue must be paid to the city on the Tyne, with accounts suggesting this was a key reason for Wearside's allegiance to Oliver Cromwell.
The Hyltons, who owned Hylton Castle during the Civil War, are believed to have been Royalists, and the King's forces are said to have taken refuge inside its walls after the battle.
Check out these six spectacular photographs capturing the Civil War as it once again returned to Sunderland.