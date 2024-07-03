Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The first thing we should say about the current run of the Tony Award-winning musical Six at the Sunderland Empire Theatre, is that it's sold out. We can see why.

The musical Six is now playing at the Sunderland Empire Theatre. Picture from Pamela Raith Photography. | 3rd party

The show gives the viewpoint of the six wives of Henry VIII, as they amusingly bicker throughout over which of them was the most ill-treated by the psychotic Tudor fatty.

We Are Sunderland - A weekly round-up of lifestyle highlights. From eating out to what’s on - celebrating the city’s best bits! Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Each wife takes her turn, in order of marriage, to musically assert how awful he was to them. You might think the two who went to their graves separated from their heads would be the only contenders, but it's not as simple as that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite being set, sort of, in the 16th century, the music and dialogue is distinctly modern. Those hoping for a spot of hot harpsichord or fancy lute licks might be disappointed.

The wives' characters are between them modeled on those of an array of contemporary female stars including, Beyoncé, Rihanna, Lily Allen, Ariana Grande and others.

The show is very female, which was reflected in the composition of the audience with your male reviewer significantly outnumbered. Both cast and musicians are all-female.

The musical navigates a clear agenda of female empowerment, while making the tricky acknowledgment that the six would be obscure historical figures, had they not all married Henry VIII. It is pointedly asked how many people could name the wife of Henry VII.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some serious points are made and Jane Seymour's Heart of Stone is a soulful ballad. However, it's mainly great, dancey fun and there are some good one-liners (lesser reviewers are obliged to say "I laughed my head off").

The production is actually quite sparse. The eponymous six are the only characters, there are just four (quite excellent) musicians, no changes of either scenery or costumes and the performance lasted about an hour and 20 minutes (no interval).

No matter. It's all about the performance; an energetic, meticulous performance and, although your reviewer is presumably outside the intended demographic, impossible not to enjoy.

The musical Six is now playing at the Sunderland Empire Theatre. Picture from Pamela Raith Photography. | 3rd party

Comedy being tragedy plus time, the largely horrendous subject matter is made entertaining and upbeat, with Katherine Howard's All I Wanna Do probably this reviewer’s favourite; laced with double entendres that the youngsters won't get (age guidance is 10+).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finally, it was refreshing to see that cast members were allowed to perform using their own accents; from Lancashire to the USA.