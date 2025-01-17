Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Severance on Apple TV+ features many familiar faces 👀

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Severance has returned for its highly anticipated season two.

After an almost three year wait, the show is back on our screens.

The cast features many familiar faces - but where do you know them from?

The wait is finally over - Severance is back and ready to blow our minds once again. Apple TV+’s critically acclaimed sci-fi brain bender returns after almost three years.

Debuting way back in February 2022, the Adam Scott fronted show left fans on one hell of a cliff-hanger and the wait to find out what will happen next has been agonising. The second season started today (January 17) and you can find out more about the release schedule here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you have been watching the new season and found yourself wondering where you recognise the cast from - here’s all you need to know. Including the actors most famous roles.

Where do you know the Severance main cast from?

The cast of Severance includes plenty of major Hollywood names that you will definitely recognise. Meanwhile, comedy icon Ben Stiller is regularly behind the camera directing episodes of the show.

Adam Scott - Mark Scout

Adam Scott as Mark Scout in Severance | Apple TV+

Parks and Recreation favourite Adam Scott plays the role of Mark Scout - both the innie and outie versions. He is best known for his role as Ben Wyatt in the aforementioned sitcom - joining in the second season and sticking around for the rest of the show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Away from Parks and Rec, you may recognise Adam from his recurring role on The Good Place - which aired on Netflix in the UK - playing Trevor in seven episodes. He was also one of the main actors in Party Down in both its original run from 2009 to 2010 and again for the revival season in 2023.

He also played Ed MacKenzie in both seasons of HBO’s hit drama show Big Little Lies. So you may remember him from that.

Zach Cherry - Dylan George

Like all of the main cast, Zach plays both the innie and outie version of Dylan. You may recognise him from playing the bookstore clerk - Ethan - in the first season of You on Netflix.

He also had a supporting role as Woody Thomas in Prime Video’s Fallout, which dropped on streaming last year. The character was one of the councillors in Vault 33, who tried to become the overseer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Turturro and Zach Cherry in Severance | Apple TV+

Britt Lower - Helly Riggs

In Severance, Britt Lower plays the character Helly Riggs (both the innie and outie version) and you may find yourself thinking she looks familiar. You may recognise her from her recurring role on Unforgettable from 2011 to 2014 - she was technology expert Tanya in the show.

If you have watched the show Man Seeking Woman, she played the series regular role of Liz Greenberg. While she also appeared in an episode of American Horror Stories in 2022.

Adam Scott and Britt Lower in Severance | Apple TV+

Tramell Tillman - Seth Milchick

The supervisor on the ‘severed’ floor, Tramell Tillman plays one of the main roles in the show. It is his most prominent role so far, but you may have still seen him in other shows.

Tramell played Detective Sommers in two episodes of Hunters on Prime Video back in 2020. While he also had a role in the first season of the Godfather of Harlem - alongside Forest Whitaker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is also set to appear in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning when that hits cinemas later this year.

Jen Tullock - Devon Scout-Hale

Mark’s sister on the outside world, Jen Tullock is part of the main cast of the show. If you watched the criminally underseen Perry Mason reboot on HBO, you may recognise her as Anita St. Pierre from that show.

Dichen Lachman - Ms. Casey

If you are watching Severance and find yourself recognising the actor who plays the wellness counselor in the show - Dichen Lachman has had many TV roles over the years. You may remember her playing Katya Kinski in Neighbours in the early 2000s.

She also had a main role in Joss Whedon’s Dollhouse from 2009 to 2010 - playing Sienna. More recently she was in Netflix’s Altered Carbon show, in which she played Reileen Kawahara.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marvel fans may recognise her from the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. show - where she played Jiayiang.

Sarah Bock, Adam Scott, John Turturro, Zach Cherry and Britt Lower in Severance | Apple TV+

Michael Chernus - Ricken Hale

Another character from the outside world, you may have seen actor Michael Chernus on streaming before. He played the recurring role of Cal in Netflix’s Orange is the New Black appearing in 17 episodes between 2013 and 2019.

He also played Congressman Edward Tavner in Prime Video’s Patriot, appearing in all three seasons of that show. While he has also appeared in shows like Elementary and Law & Order: SVU.

John Turturro - Irving Bailiff

One of the actors who does not need any introductions, John Turturro has had a long career in Hollywood. You may remember him from such films as Barton Fink, O Brother, Where Art Thou? and of course the Transformers films - in which he played Seymour Simmons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Best streaming deals for you right now Get your favourite shows for less with these hand-picked offers. (Contains affiliate links) Now TV: Access to Sky's award winning shows such as Lockerbie and Brassic. Currently £6.99 a month (was £9.99). Get the deal here. Disney+: £4.99 a month gets you access to Only Murders in the Building, Welcome to Wrexham and the whole of the Marvel and Star Wars universes. Click here. Amazon Prime Video: Clarkson's Farm, Day of the Jackal and Dune: Prophecy are all on Prime. 30-day free trial, then £8.99 a month. Click here. Apple TV: The home of Slow Horses and a growing roster of quality shows including Silo, Severance and Bad Sisters. Seven days free, then £8.99 a month. Click here.

Christopher Walken - Burt Goodman

Yet another Hollywood icon, with no need of introduction. Christopher Walken plays Burt in Severance. He won an Oscar for his role in The Deer Hunter, while he was also in Dune: Part Two just last year.

Patricia Arquette - Harmony Cobel

Severance also features yet another Oscar winner in Patricia Arquette. She started her film career in the 1980s in A Nightmare on Elm Street 3, but you may recognise her from movies like True Romance, Ed Wood, Boyhood - and Hole, which you might have watched in school if you studied the book.

Who is joining the cast for season two?

The cast of Severance is getting even more stacked for its new batch of episodes. Game of Thrones alumni Gwendoline Christie is among the stars joining the cast.

The new cast members are as follows:

Gwendoline Christie as Lorne (season 2), a Lumon employee

Bob Balaban as Mark W. (season 2), a new member of MDR

Merritt Wever as Gretchen (season 2), Dylan's wife

Alia Shawkat as Gwendolyn Y. (season 2), a new member of MDR

Robby Benson (season 2)

Stefano Carannante as Dario R. (season 2), a new member of MDR

Ólafur Darri Ólafsson as Mr. Drummond (season 2), an intimidating Lumon enforcer

John Noble as Fields (season 2), Burt's husband

Sarah Bock as Miss Huang (season 2), the young new Deputy Manager of the Severed floor

James LeGros (season 2)