See the new Great North Run finisher t shirt as race teams up with Fenwick
The iconic half marathon course will be full of runners this Sunday, and the race organisers have revealed the design for the finisher t shirt each runner with receieve at the end.
The design changes every year, with this year’s blue look announced earlier this week in Fenwick in the centre of Newcastle.
Usually the centre of attention over the Christmas period when the shop unveils a display for families along Northumberland Street, the iconic North East shop has teamed up with race organisers to show off the t shirt and medal designs for this year’s race.
The pair of items, which will be awarded to everyone finishing the race between Newcastle and South Shields on Sunday, September 7, feature a poem by North East sports reporter George Caulkin, who was at the Newcastle launch alongside Great North Run founder Sir Brendon Foster and a series of familiar faces in the North East running scene.
This year’s edition of the race will get started on Newcastle’s A167, also known as the Central Motorway at 10:50am. Coverage will run on BBC One. The event will also be broadcast in full from Screen On The Green in Newcastle city centre.