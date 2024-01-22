Ryhope's Grand Cinema among new developments for Beamish in 2024, as well as 200-year-old pub and overnight stays
Remaking Beamish project set to unveil exciting new developments for 2024.
With spring not too far away, Beamish Museum has announced new developments which will be unveiled this year, including an the iconic replica of The Grand Cinema from Ryhope, a 1950s toy shop, and the Drovers’ Tavern pub.
This year will also see visitors given the opportunity to immerse themselves in the time travelling experience by staying overnight.
With work already underway and The Grand Cinema starting to take shape, the design will incorporate "as many elements and features of the original building as possible". Once open, visitors to the museum will be able to enjoy a trip to the pictures 1950s style with the cinema showing period classics, newsreels and adverts.
With the miners' cottages having opened in October, the 1950s town is already starting to take shape and the front street will also soon see new additions with the completion of Romer Parrish toy store from Middlesbrough and A Reece's electrical and repair shop.
If visitors want to experience what it was like going for a a pint and some food two hundred years ago, the museum is also set to unveil its Drovers’ Tavern.
And for those who don't want to return to the 21st Century at 5pm, this year will seen visitors able to stay overnight in one of the Georgian workers' cottages, "offering a unique self-catering experience in farm buildings original to the museum site".
The new developments are part of the Remaking Beamish project after the museum was awarded a £10.9million grant by The National Lottery Heritage Fund in 2016.
2024 will also see both the launch of exciting new initiatives and the return of much loved annual events.
Paul Foster, Beamish’s Events Manager, said: “We have an incredible line-up of events for 2024, including everything from pantomime performances to traditional transport.
"No matter what your interests, you’re sure to find something incredible to see and do at Beamish this year, and we can’t wait to have everyone come and join us for what is sure to be an unmissable year at the museum.”
Dates for your diary
Key events and dates taking place at Beamish in 2024 are listed below.
- The museum is still hosting its own period pantomime, Cinderella, which is taking place every weekend until Sunday February 11.
- The museum will be exploring the role of women in history during the International Women’s Day event (8th–10th March), ending with Mothering Sunday on March 10.
- A celebration of science follows, with special activities for schools (13th-15th March and 20th-22nd March) as well as activities for visitors to get involved with during Science Weekend (16th & 17th March).
- There’ll be the chance to experience a 'cracking' day out at Beamish this Easter (29th March-1st April), where visitors can take part in an Easter egg trail, enjoy traditional Easter baking as well as taking part in making Easter crafts.
- The Beamish Steam Gala will be taking place on 6th and 7th April, showcasing a wide array of road steam, locomotives and internal combustion engines.
- Traditional May Day celebrations will be held on 5th and 6th May, and the museum will be enjoying all things equine during the Horses in Harness event (8th and 9th June).
- The Fares Please! event (29th and 30th June) is an unmissable festival of public transport.
- The museum will be welcoming The North East Horticultural Society for their annual show (7th and 8th September) where Green fingered visitors are invited to enter their homegrown produce for the chance to win cash prizes.
- Autumn sees the return of traditional Harvest Celebrations (5th-6th October).
- The year will end with the museum’s festive programme, with Christmas at Beamish daytimes from 23rd November to 24th December 2024, and Twelfth Night Celebrations (27th December 2024 to 5th January 2025).