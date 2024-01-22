Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With spring not too far away, Beamish Museum has announced new developments which will be unveiled this year, including an the iconic replica of The Grand Cinema from Ryhope, a 1950s toy shop, and the Drovers’ Tavern pub.

This year will also see visitors given the opportunity to immerse themselves in the time travelling experience by staying overnight.

An artist's impression of how the new cinema will look.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With work already underway and The Grand Cinema starting to take shape, the design will incorporate "as many elements and features of the original building as possible". Once open, visitors to the museum will be able to enjoy a trip to the pictures 1950s style with the cinema showing period classics, newsreels and adverts.

With the miners' cottages having opened in October, the 1950s town is already starting to take shape and the front street will also soon see new additions with the completion of Romer Parrish toy store from Middlesbrough and A Reece's electrical and repair shop.

A photograph taken last month showing the cinema starting to take shape.

If visitors want to experience what it was like going for a a pint and some food two hundred years ago, the museum is also set to unveil its Drovers’ Tavern.

And for those who don't want to return to the 21st Century at 5pm, this year will seen visitors able to stay overnight in one of the Georgian workers' cottages, "offering a unique self-catering experience in farm buildings original to the museum site".

Visitors will soon be able to stay overnight in the cottages surrounding Pockerley Old Hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new developments are part of the Remaking Beamish project after the museum was awarded a £10.9million grant by The National Lottery Heritage Fund in 2016.

2024 will also see both the launch of exciting new initiatives and the return of much loved annual events.

Paul Foster, Beamish’s Events Manager, said: “We have an incredible line-up of events for 2024, including everything from pantomime performances to traditional transport.

"No matter what your interests, you’re sure to find something incredible to see and do at Beamish this year, and we can’t wait to have everyone come and join us for what is sure to be an unmissable year at the museum.”

Read More Watch as new Beamish Museum 1950s cottages open to help people living with dementia and Alzheimer's

Dates for your diary

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Key events and dates taking place at Beamish in 2024 are listed below.

The museum is still hosting its own period pantomime, Cinderella, which is taking place every weekend until Sunday February 11.

The museum will be exploring the role of women in history during the International Women’s Day event (8th–10th March), ending with Mothering Sunday on March 10.

A celebration of science follows, with special activities for schools (13th-15th March and 20th-22nd March) as well as activities for visitors to get involved with during Science Weekend (16th & 17th March).

There’ll be the chance to experience a 'cracking' day out at Beamish this Easter (29th March-1st April), where visitors can take part in an Easter egg trail, enjoy traditional Easter baking as well as taking part in making Easter crafts.

The Beamish Steam Gala will be taking place on 6th and 7th April, showcasing a wide array of road steam, locomotives and internal combustion engines.