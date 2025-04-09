Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Organisers behind the King and Queen’s visit to Durham are letting the public know the best ways to enjoy the day in the city.

The royal duo are heading to the North East and will attend a service at Durham Cathedral on Thursday, April 17.

King Charles and Queen Camilla are due to attend a Maundy Service at the city’s Cathedral when they will meet specially invited guests and hand out Maundy money.

Handout photo issued by Buckingham Palace of King Charles III and Queen Camilla posing for a portrait next to the Neronian spur of the Aqua Claudia at Villa Wolkonsky, Rome, Italy, ahead of their 20th wedding anniversary on Wednesday

All roads leading into and out of the peninsula area of the city will be closed to vehicular traffic from 6am to 3pm on the day of the visit.

How to see the Royals when they head to Durham

Advice from Durham County Council says Spectators will be able to gather on Palace Green and in the Market Place to get the best views of Their Majesties as their motorcade passes, but significant restrictions will be in place to ensure the safety of the expected crowds.

Access to Palace Green will be limited overnight while safety measures, including pedestrian barriers, are put in place, with Windy Gap and Dun Cow Lane closed to all pedestrians.

The city is likely to be busy on the day of the visit, so anyone wishing to watch from Palace Green is encouraged to be in position by 9:30am.

Spectators will not be allowed to congregate on a narrow section of Saddler Street and Owengate and police, neighbourhood wardens and volunteers will be on hand to offer advice to the public on the best vantage points to safely view Their Majesties in the royal car.

Mark Jackson, Durham County Council’s head of transport and contract services, said: “The last Royal Maundy Service at Durham Cathedral took place almost 60 years ago, so this month’s visit by The King and Queen promises to be a really special occasion.

“We are, therefore, expecting a lot of people in the city on the day of the visit, so would encourage people to plan ahead and allow plenty of time in order to make the most of the day.”

