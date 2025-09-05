One of Liverpool’s most-loved acting duos are back together for Brookside’s return.

Ricky Tomlinson and Sue Johnston have reunited for the revival of legendary Liverpool soap, Brookside.

The duo, who also worked together in the iconic BBC sitcom The Royle Family, will reprise their roles Sheila Grant, later Corkhill, and Bobby Grant.

Speaking ahead of filming, Tomlinson said: “"It will be lovely to take part in Brookside again especially to work alongside Sue Johnston.

"I'm looking forward to being on the close again after all these years."

Brookside is one of the most iconic productions to come out of Liverpool, with never-seen-before-storylines and huge viewing figures in the 1980s and 1990s.

Simon O’Brien as Damon Grant, Ricky Tomlinson as Bobby Grant, and Sue Johnston as Sheila Grant in Brookside. | PA

The concept of Grange Hill and Hollyoaks creator Sir Philip Redmond, the series followed the lives of families in a suburban neighbourhood in Liverpool and definitely wasn’t lacking shocking twists and dramatic exits. Though Brookside ended in 2003 - after 21 years on Channel 4 - it paved the way for soap operas to cover controversial topics.

Hollyoaks took over as the channel’s flagship continuing drama and started filming on part of the former set of Brookside, where it is still shot today.

A special crossover episode between the two soaps will air in October. It will be the first time that Brookside has been on TV since it ended in with Jimmy Corkhill (played by the late Dean Sullivan) daubing a ‘d’ onto the sign, leaving it as ‘Brookside Closed’ before driving out of the cul-de-sac.

Filming on the close began earlier this week, with John McArdle and Paul Usher B reprising their roles of Billy Corkhill and Barry Grant, Philip Olivier returning as Timothy O'Leary (also known as Tinhead), and Suzanne Collins as Nikki Shadwick.