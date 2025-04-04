Region preparing for 2025 North East apprenticeship Awards as Nominations open
Set to take place in June, the event features 14 award categories designed to celebrate the outstanding apprenticeship network across the region. This event attracts over 250 attendees, including apprentices, training providers, and businesses running apprenticeship programmes.
The campaign encourages entries from across the region, with winners revealed at a prestigious awards ceremony set to take place at St James Park Stadium on Thursday, June 26.
Organisers claim the annual event highlights the achievements of apprentices and the vital contributions of those supporting them - from training providers to employers.
Nominations are open now for anyone wanting to be part of the event this summer.
Nominations can be submitted by the apprentices themselves, employers, colleges and training providers.
This can be done through the North East Apprenticeship Awards website.
There are also categories specifically for employers and mentors, allowing businesses to nominate their teams and trainers.
The full range of award categories are as follows, with all information on each category also available through the event’s website:
- Intermediate Apprentice
- Advanced Apprentice
- Higher Apprentice
- Degree Apprentice
- Construction Apprentice
- Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice
- Health and Public Service Apprentice
- Professional Services Apprentice
- Technology and Ditigal Apprentice
- SME Employer
- Large Employer
- Apprentice Ambassador
- Mentor
- Training Provider/Programme
