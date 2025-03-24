Red Arrows 2025 schedule shows group will return to Great North Run

The red Arrows have confirmed they will return to the North East this year for the Great North Run.

The RAF’s aerobatics display team are a popular part of Great North Run day in the North East, with the group performing twice over recent years.

Announcing their schedule earlier in March, all eyes in the North East were checking if the group would return after missing out in previous years.

Getty Images

Last year was a no-show for the group, with displays taking place in Canada in the build up to the weekend with a series of Commonwealth based air shows. These took place at the Canadian International Air Show in Toronto before the team headed to the Aero Gatineau-Ottawa event later in the week.

2023 was the first time the Red Arrows took part in the Great North Run festivities since 2019. The 2020 edition of the race was cancelled due to Covid while the following year saw the half marathon take place on a new out and back course.

In 2022 the performance crew were grounded out of respect for Queen Elizabeth II before returning in 2023 for a Tyne Bridge flyover and South Tyneside coastline display.

This year it is thought the team will return to both ends of the route with the calendar listing the event as ‘Great North Run – Newcastle/South Shields’, suggesting the team will once again fly over the Tyne Bridge, offering one of the North East’s most iconic sights, before a coastline display along the South Shields coastline as runners finish the famous half marathon.

It is the only North East appearance for the group according to their schedule.

