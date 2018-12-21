Singer from hit show Benidorm to perform Sunderland pub gig

A singer who rose to prominence on hit show Benidorm will be bringing a flavour of the Spanish resort to Sunderland this weekend.

Shaun Foster Conley from Red House appeared in series three and four of the popular ITV show as the resident singer at Neptune’s nightclub.

His role came about after catching the attention of writer Derren Litten, and saw him perform for millions of TV viewers with his renditions of Rat Pack classics.

Shaun now lives in Benidorm full time where he’s an established performer, but he will be making a rare hometown performance at the pub he used to manage.

The Burton House pub in Sunderland city centre is now run by Shaun’s brother Glen Conley and the singer will be putting on a free performance there on Saturday night.

Shaun, who will be performing Vegas-style tracks by the likes of Dean Martin, Frank Sinatra and Engelbert Humperdinck, said: “I’ve been working in Benidorm for the past four months, but knew I would be home for Christmas so thought it would be great to perform at the pub. It should be a good night.”

Speaking about appearing on the show, he said: “People still recognise me from Benidorm, which is really nice. It was such a fantastic experience for me. I had a good following in Benidorm before the show, but appearing on such a popular programme opened up a lot of opportunities for me.

“Although I’m an experienced performer, doing it for TV was something completely different and nerve-wracking to be fair, especially when you’re surrounded by so many well-known actors. But I was honoured to be the first singer on it, it certainly elevated my career and put me on the map which, as a singer, is what you strive for.”

•Shaun Foster Conley will perform at The Burton House, Saville Place, from 8pm on Saturday, December 22. Entry is free.

•See Thursday’s Echo for your chance to win tickets to Benidorm Live at Sunderland Empire.