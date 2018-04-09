Revealed: The top 12 pubs in Sunderland and South Tyneside, according to Camra

There’s nothing like a good pint of real ale in a friendly local pub - and no one is better at choosing the best watering holes than Camra.

The Sunderland and South Tyneside branch of the Campaign for Real Ale have been voting for their favourites in their Pub of the Year 2018 contest.

The branch has more than 600 members, spread across the Sunderland, South Shields, Washington and Houghton areas.

Flick through the gallery to see if your local made the top 12.

A spokesman for SST Camra said: “Well done to all on the list. With over 100 real ale venues in the branch area it is an achievement to appear anywhere on this list.”

Camra is an independent, voluntary, not-for-profit organisation campaigning for real ale, community pubs and consumer rights, with more 180,000 members nationally.

You can find out more about Sunderland and South Tyneside Camra by visiting its website here.