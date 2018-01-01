Landmark pub to close for major refurbishment

A popular East Durham pub is set to close as it undergoes a major refurbishment which will create new jobs for the area.

The Seaton Lane Inn will close early this month for a major overhaul of its restaurant, bar and bedrooms as part of planned investment by owners The Inn Collection Group.

Regeneration plans include a newly-reconfigured and expanded dining area, expansive orangery and all-new bedrooms.

As well as improving facilities for guests, the regeneration of The Seaton Lane Inn is expected to generate further jobs at the 18-bedroom Inn bringing the total number of staff employed to 35.

Sean Donkin, operations director at The Inn Collection Group, said: “This is an exciting chapter for The Seaton Lane Inn and will mark a milestone in its history.

“Our investment plans to update, improve and modernise The Seaton Lane Inn, while preserving the inn’s character, will ensure the pub continues to be a beacon for hospitality and a great place to stay and dine for locals, tourists and business customers in County Durham.”

Mr Donkin added: “Our refurbishment plans come as welcome news to the local area, adding to Durham heritage coast’s tourism and business appeal.”

The Seaton Lane Inn will be closed temporarily from early January to allow regeneration works to be carried out without disruption to customers.

The newly refurbished inn is scheduled to reopen in time for Easter.

The Inn Collection Group own a number of other sites in the region including The Kingslodge Inn in Durham City.