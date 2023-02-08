A brand new month means that Premium Bonds are drawn from National Savings and Investments (NS&I) . People from Sunderland have enjoyed a great start to the year with two people scooping up £100,000 each in February.

The biggest winners in February hail from Sefton and Sheffield, with two lucky winners each receiving a grand total of £1 million each. Their winnings come from a bond value of £2,000 and £5,000.

Almost five million prizes have been handed out in February, with a total prize fund exceeding £313 million. Premium Bonds were first introduced back in 1956, with Harold Macmillan offering everyone an alternative way to save.

To enter, all you need to do is a Premium Bond by registering an account on the NSandI website and filling out an online form or by calling 08085 007 007 to request a form which can then be filled out and sent back to NSandI. Once a bond is purchased, you are automatically entered into a monthly prize draw.

To begin, you will need to invest at least £25. There’s no limit as to how many premium bonds you can purchase, but you must not go over the £50,000 limit. For the minimum price of £25, you will get 25 separate bond numbers.

Premium Bonds high value winners February 2023 in Sunderland

458SW239289 (purchased June 2021) - £100,000

498AN283037 - (Purchased April 2022) - £100,000

The Premium Bond prize rate in the UK is set to rise to its highest rate in 14 years next month. (Credit: Adobe)

329QZ246526 - (purchased May 2018) - £50,000

76QW025042 - (purchased July 1998) - £50,000

166WR889804 - (purchased April 2010) - £50,000

242NW344092 - (purchased March 2015) - £10,000

207CS008878 - (purchased June 2018) - £10,000

282VY619845 - (purchased September 2016) - £10,000

423KF085732 - (purchased November 2020) - £10,000

481RL798119 - (Purchased December 2021) - £10,000

342SJ622424 - (purchased October 2018) - £10,000

493EC145282 - (purchased March 2022) - £5000

434GH882337 - (purchased January 2021) - £5000

347YG448364 - (purchased December 2018) - £5000

396FP532453 - (purchased May 2020) - £5000

495RT843268 - (purchased April 2022) - £5000