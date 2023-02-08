News you can trust since 1873
Premium bond winners: February 2023 NS&I premium bond winners in Sunderland and how to enter for next month

All the winners have been revealed from the February 2023 NS&I premium bond draw - here’s all the Sunderland winners

By Daniel Mcneil
3 minutes ago - 2 min read

A brand new month means that Premium Bonds are drawn from National Savings and Investments (NS&I). People from Sunderland have enjoyed a great start to the year with two people scooping up £100,000 each in February.

The biggest winners in February hail from Sefton and Sheffield, with two lucky winners each receiving a grand total of £1 million each. Their winnings come from a bond value of £2,000 and £5,000.

Almost five million prizes have been handed out in February, with a total prize fund exceeding £313 million. Premium Bonds were first introduced back in 1956, with Harold Macmillan offering everyone an alternative way to save.

To enter, all you need to do is a Premium Bond by registering an account on the NSandI website and filling out an online form or by calling 08085 007 007 to request a form which can then be filled out and sent back to NSandI. Once a bond is purchased, you are automatically entered into a monthly prize draw.

    To begin, you will need to invest at least £25. There’s no limit as to how many premium bonds you can purchase, but you must not go over the £50,000 limit. For the minimum price of £25, you will get 25 separate bond numbers.

    Premium Bonds high value winners February 2023 in Sunderland

    458SW239289 (purchased June 2021) - £100,000

    498AN283037 - (Purchased April 2022) - £100,000

    The Premium Bond prize rate in the UK is set to rise to its highest rate in 14 years next month. (Credit: Adobe)

    329QZ246526 - (purchased May 2018) - £50,000

    76QW025042 - (purchased July 1998) - £50,000

    166WR889804 - (purchased April 2010) - £50,000

    242NW344092 - (purchased March 2015) - £10,000

    207CS008878 - (purchased June 2018) - £10,000

    282VY619845 - (purchased September 2016) - £10,000

    423KF085732 - (purchased November 2020) - £10,000

    481RL798119 - (Purchased December 2021) - £10,000

    342SJ622424 - (purchased October 2018) - £10,000

    493EC145282 - (purchased March 2022) - £5000

    434GH882337 - (purchased January 2021) - £5000

    347YG448364 - (purchased December 2018) - £5000

    396FP532453 - (purchased May 2020) - £5000

    495RT843268 - (purchased April 2022) - £5000

    477TK538686 - (purchased April 2020) - £5000

