The world’s top darts league returns to the North East this week and this is everything to know if you are planning on making the trip to watch.

Premier League Darts is returning to Newcastle this week as one of the biggest annual sporting occasions in the city. The Utilita Arena is getting ready for the event, fans’ excitement is building and this is all you need to know about the event.

When is the Premier League Darts in Newcastle?

The event will be taking place on Thursday, March 27 at Newcastle’s Utilita Arena.

Luke Littler and Michael van Gerwen will head to Newcastle very soon. | Getty Images

When will the Premier League Darts at Newcastle open and start?

The Utilita Arena website says doors for the evening will open at 5:30pm with the event getting underway at 7pm.

Is the Premier League Darts in Newcastle on TV?

Yes, action throughout the evening will be available to watch on both Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports+ channels. Coverage starts at 7pm.

What are the lineups for the Premier League Darts in Newcastle?

The quarter finals of the night will see the following players line up against each other:

Luke Littler vs Stephen Bunting

Gerwyn Price vs Rob Cross

Luke Humphries vs Chris Dobey

Michael van Gerwen vs Nathan Aspinall

Are tickets still available for the Premier League Darts in Newcastle?

Unfortunately for anyone hoping to see the action in person who hasn’t already got tickets, all seating options for the night are sold out.

How to get to Newcastle’s Utilita Arena

Newcastle Central station is a ten minute walk from the venue and has regular National Rail and Tyne and Wear Metro services while Haymarket Bus Station is a 20 minute walk away.

Where to park for Newcastle’s Utilita Arena

There are 600 official car parking places to the rear of the arena which can be reached either by Arena Way or Railway Terrace to the east.

If this car park is full, the arena recommends gig goes use the NCP car park next to the Arena, with its entrance on Redheugh Bridge Road. The usual fee for events is £8.

